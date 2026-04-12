The Dirt: Frontier Behavioral Health planning new Spokane location

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

The longstanding location of Spokane Roofing Company will soon become a Frontier Behavioral Health location, according to a construction permit application submitted to the city of Spokane.

The roughly $6.8 million project includes constructing a one-story, 9,700-square-foot building.

The outpatient clinic, which will sit at the southwest corner of East Sprague Avenue and South Cowley Street, is an effort shared with CHAS Health, plans show.

The project includes a staff break room, nine exam rooms, a sterile lab, a pharmacy and a large reception and waiting area.

The plans also contemplate a procedure room, lactation room, two-group treatment rooms each fit for four patients, a negative pressure room to isolate patients with airborne diseases, two orthopedic-and-fracture rooms and two rooms to be used by substance abuse disorder professionals.

Permit application documents also outline plans for improved landscaping and a parking lot.

Plans were submitted by Cheryl Cervantes, vice president of facilities for CHAS Health. Cervantes could not be reached last week for comment.

The project was designed by Spokane-based ALSC Architects, and it will be built by Bouten Construction, a Spokane-based firm.

Mexican

restaurant to replace Taco Time on Division

What used to be a Taco Time location may soon be home to El Pollo Loco, a Mexican-style chicken restaurant company based in Guasave, Mexico.

An official construction permit application was submitted to the city of Spokane calling for a $400,000 remodel of the space that sits across Division Street at the southeast corner of Franklin Park.

At El Pollo Loco locations, chicken is marinated using citrus and spices, then fire-grilled over a low flame for 60 minutes. The guacamole is hand-smashed every day, and their salsa fresca and avocado salsa use real tomatoes, cilantro and onion, according to its website.

The property, located at 5102 N. Division St. was purchased by Dave Black, CEO and principal of Spokane-based Black Realty Inc., in 2023 for $1.3 million, Spokane County property records show.

As of late 2025, El Pollo Loco operated 500 restaurants in the United States, primarily located in California, Nevada, Texas, Arizona, Utah, Louisiana and Colorado. The proposed Spokane location will be the company’s second in Washington after the company opened one in Kent in January.

The application was submitted by Corey Anderson, executive vice president of Spokane-based Fisher Construction Group.

Plans for the remodel were designed by Mercier Architecture and Planning, a Post Falls-based firm.

Townhomes planned for

Illinois Avenue

Plans have been submitted to the city of Spokane to subdivide a single-family lot into two townhomes, according to city records.

Located at 2102 E. Illinois Ave., the site overlooks the Spokane River to the south.

A commercial building was located at the site until it was demolished in March of last year, city of Spokane records show.

The site is owned by Randall Mattson, a Chattaroy-based developer, according to Spokane County property records.

The project was submitted as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

Plans were submitted by Ross Anderson of SynTier Engineering, a Spokane-based firm. He could not be reached last week for comment.

Farmers market planned on

North Division

West of Sportsman’s Warehouse across North Division Street, a developer is planning to start a farmers market and bakery, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The small development is planned for the southwest corner of Division Street and Wedgewood Avenue.

Located at 6822 N. Atlantic St., the site is owned by Scott Rasche. Rasche is the owner and operator of Discount Soil Co & Hydroponic Supply, which is located at the property immediately south of the proposed farmers market.

The development has been named Anna’s Farmer’s Market.

Efforts to reach Rasche last week were not successful.