Delta rolls out new business class suites in premium push

By Sri Taylor Bloomberg

Delta Air Lines Inc. will introduce an upgraded version of its Delta One business-class suite, continuing the arms race by U.S. carriers to offer plusher and plusher accommodations to win over high-spending passengers.

Along with more sleeping space, enhanced lighting and more storage, the refreshed Delta One offering will feature 24-inch 4K TV screens, Bluetooth connectivity and wireless charging, the Atlanta-based airline said Monday. The updated suites will be introduced on the airlines’ new A350-1000 jets that will enter service in 2027.

Nearly half the seating on the new model will be dedicated to premium customers as Delta looks to expand its network further into Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The biggest U.S. airlines are betting on sustained demand for premium travel even as surging jet fuel forces airlines to raise ticket prices and concerns arise about the economy.

Rival United Airlines Holdings Inc. recently showcased upgraded Polaris business-class products, including larger “Polaris Studio” seats and 27-inch OLED screens.

Delta’s also upgrading its economy offering. The carrier said all seats on the A350-1000 will feature memory-foam cushions, upgraded power outlets and larger seatback screens.

The announcement comes as the carrier is set to report first quarter financial results on April 8.

Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said the airline saw a $400 million spike in fuel costs in March and projected first-quarter revenue of $15 billion to $15.3 billion.

Delta also plans to retrofit its older A330-200 and -300 planes with suites with sliding doors.