The Lyrids meteor shower will soon put on a show. When to look up

A fireball was spotted streaking across the sky in California, Arizona and Nevada. (Jacques of Brentwood/American Meteor Society)

By Julia Gomez USA TODAY USA TODAY

Meteor showers will begin to light up the night sky, kicking off the season with the Lyrids.

The Lyrids meteor shower is set to begin on Tuesday, and end on Thursday, according to the American Meteor Society.

It is composed of debris left behind by Comet Thatcher, according to NASA. Backyard astronomers can expect to see around five to six meteors per hour under dark skies.

The Lyrids meteor shower is known to produce a medium rate of shooting stars for the three nights around its peak.

While the shower can produce fireballs, meteors seen during the Lyrids usually lack tails like the ones commonly associated with shooting stars.

Here’s what to know about the Lyrids meteor shower.

When does the Lyrids meteor shower peak?





The Lyrids meteor shower is set to peak Tuesday nigh t into Wednesday morning, according to the American Meteor Society’s website.

The moon will be 27% full during the peak, according to the American Meteor Society.

Where can you see the Lyrids meteor shower?





The shower is best seen in the Northern Hemisphere and is considered medium strength.

While it is possible to see some meteors in the Southern Hemisphere, it can prove to be a difficult task, according to EarthSky. The point from which meteors seem to radiate does not get high in the sky, and it usually won’t rise until the hours right before sunrise.

Meteors will also travel north, below the horizon in the Southern Hemisphere, giving stargazers a smaller window to watch the meteor shower.

While it is difficult, stargazers down south may still see a few meteors from the Lyrids.

When is the best place to see the Lyrids meteor shower?





The best time to see the meteor shower is during its peak, in the dark hours after the moon sets and before the sun rises, according to NASA.

On April 21, after 10 p.m. local time, stargazers should look towards the east to experience the peak of the April Lyrids.

To see more meteors, go somewhere away from a city and avoid light pollution as much as possible.

Do you need any equipment to see the Lyrids meteor shower?





No, onlookers will not need any equipment to see the meteor shower. In fact, you don’t even need a telescope or binoculars, according to NASA.

A telescope can limit your view of the night sky. You want to ensure you have a clear view of the entire night sky, especially once multiple showers begin to occur simultaneously, and a falling star can come from any direction.

If you do decide to try to watch the Lyrids meteor shower, make sure you do the following:

Check the weather and cloud coverage in your area to make sure conditions are optimal to view the meteor shower

Find a dark location away from light pollution

Give your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the dark

Avoid looking at phones or bright lights

To be as comfortable as possible, dress appropriately for the weather, use bug spray, and bring a blanket, a sleeping bag or a reclining chair to lie on.

2026 meteor show schedule





The Lyrids meteor shower is one of the first of the year, and will be followed by the Eta Aquariids shortly after it begins. Popular showers, like the Perseids, Alpha Capricornids and Southern Delta Aquariids, are just a few months away.

The following meteor showers are set to begin in 2026, according to the American Meteor Society: