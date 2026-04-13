Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ronald J. Jacobson and Christina M. Miller, both of Mead.

Kenneth R. Leyland and Rhonda K. Monroe, both of Airway Heights.

Shane M. Parks and Martina R. Mulvey, both of Spokane.

Wyatt A. May and Tristan V. Parker, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Donny W. Nevdahl and Jayme C. M. Reynolds, both of Spokane.

Noah D. Elston and Katelyn B. Schiller, both of Cheney.

Ignacio G. Garcia and Lauryn G. Rawls, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Chattaroy Valley Estates LLC v. Steve Wright, restitution of premises.

TG Properties LLC v. Roderick Bumpas, restitution of premises.

William Hagenbarth, et al. v. Ryan Burdick, restitution of premises.

ARF Financial LLC v. Blue’s Jamaican Restaurant LLC, Ann-Marie Hibbert and Garvey S. Hibbert, complaint for monies due.

Craig Hemphill v. Zachary R. Swentkofske, Cole M. King, Cody L. Mowry, ZNC LLC, Cody Mowry Builds LLC, State Farm Fire and Casualty and RLI Insurance Co., complaint.

Mark Smith v. Hug Services Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shaw, Kayla D. and Andrew C. D.

Jorgensen, Daniel J. and Amy C.

Mitzimberg, Jenny L. and Rogers, James P.

Monte, Gillian M. and Charles J., Jr.

Fernandez, Kelly T. and John P.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Daniel K. Cutler, 37; six months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michael S. Enyeart, 29; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Auntaye L. Kelley, 27; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.