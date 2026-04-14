Disney to eliminate 1,000 jobs

By Dawn Chmielewski Reuters

LOS ANGELES - Walt Disney ‘s new chief executive, Josh D’Amaro, announced layoffs in an email to employees on Tuesday, as ​he looks to streamline the company’s operations.

About 1,000 positions will be eliminated, according to a person familiar with the ⁠development.

The cuts will fall on the marketing group, which was ‌reorganized in January, and other parts ​of the company, including its studio and television business, ESPN, products and technology and certain corporate functions, according to the source.

Disney began notifying ⁠employees this week.

“Given the fast-moving ‌pace of our ‌industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile ⁠and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow’s needs,” D’Amaro wrote in an email seen by ‌Reuters. “As a result, we ‌will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company.”

Like other Hollywood studios, Disney is ⁠adjusting to new economic realities, including a ​declining television business, ⁠shrinking ​box office and heightened competition. Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Skydance have also undergone layoffs.

The last significant round of layoffs at ⁠Disney came in 2023, when the company said it would cut 7,000 jobs as part of an ⁠effort to save $5.5 billion in costs. At the time, Disney was under pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz to improve its financial ⁠performance, and stem losses ‌at its streaming business.

Disney said ​it had ‌employed approximately 231,000 people as of September, ​the end of its fiscal year.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the job cuts.