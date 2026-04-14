Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Edward C. Molenaar and Shelby A. Simmons, both of Spokane.

Noah M. Zeiler and Tylo M. Thomas, both of Spokane.

Travis T. Okelly and Mildred A. Fregoso Nunez, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Ratcliffe and Kristen R. Keck, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew L. Phippen and Lauren B. Vagt, both of Spokane.

Gary L. Martin and Lyndsey O. A. Gates, both of Spokane.

Timothy E. Read and Faith F. Kiilehua, both of Mead.

Isaac R. Brown and Sarah Mack, both of Tumtum, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Jerry Jeffords, restitution of premises.

Lidgerwood Housing LLC v. Kayla R. Henderson, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Justin Derby, restitution of premises.

Glencrest Spokane Valley LLC v. Heather Hagen, restitution of premises.

Spokane Cedar Estates LLC v. Barbara Samuels, restitution of premises.

Iron Bridge QOZB LLC v. Adam Johnson, restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Dena Johnston, restitution of premises.

Jodi Apelman-Brewster v. Black Realty Management Inc., complaint for damages.

Shad Spreiter v. CCC and TB LLC, Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America, Protective Administrative Services Inc. and Protective Property and Casualty Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mendoza, Jacob X. and Green Mendoza, Barbara S.

Foster, Jace and Rhiannon

Mitchell, Megan M. and Thad E.

Brown, Carolyn and Rick J.

Droullard, Tonya M. and John C.

Neff, Harry G. and Kari E.

Solomon, Marissa K. and Kinard, Sherman L., Jr.

Robbins, Alaina J. and Nate H.

Hall, Ashley A. and Tuck, Aaron L.

Haugstad, Alicia and Mark O.

Jordan, Johni L. and Jordan R. A.

Jordan, Sandra A. and Jimmie W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Ethan T. A. Mowbray, 29; $15 restitution, 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Dustin T. Willhite, also known as Dustin T. Wilhite, 43; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment and reckless driving, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief

Gena R. Belger, 48; $496.68 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree stolen property and second-degree theft.

Andrew R. Sylvia, 39; 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jaccob X. Wallwork, 32; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering and reckless driving.

Jordan G. Fleming, 31; 39 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Ismael M. Tarango, 48; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping from community custody.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. Sullivan

Devin A. Byrd, 34; 100 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Jerry L. Everett, 39; 90 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cody J. Johnson, 25; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Matthew R. Madore, 51; 38 days in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Susan M. L. Peone, 36; 12 days in jail, possession of controlled substance.

Lacey A. Picard, 35; 15 days in jail, use of controlled substance in public and second-degree criminal trespassing.

David A. Reamer, 43; 19 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Hunter T. Ruth, 45; two days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Christopher S. Sanders, 60; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Richard L. Wilburn, 44; seven days in jail, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Donnell L. Winston, 52; 15 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Andrew P. Bengston, 61; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jack L. Bingle, 39; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

John L. Blair, 30; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Anthony D. Burt, 35; $1,245.50 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Gabrielle E. Griffith, 26; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert J. Crawshaw, 48; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree theft.

Jelee K. Darst, 35; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Katrina M. Soto, 38; 24 hours of community service, fourth-degree assault.

Stephanie M. Vansant, 37; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Luis M. Romero Estrada, 19; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.