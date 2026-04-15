Chaka Khan, Bootsy Collins and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are headed to Prince Celebration 2026

MINNEAPOLIS – Chaka Khan, Morris Day, Miguel and an unprecedented mashup of the Revolution and New Power Generation are among the performers announced for Prince Celebration 2026.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Bootsy Collins and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are also part of the programming.

Bobby Z and Lisa Coleman of the Revolution will join forces with various NPG musicians including Morris Hayes, Sonny Thompson, Levi Seacer Jr. and Cora Coleman as part of one of Celebration’s concerts.

Khan, who was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2023, will perform; she was interviewed at the Celebration in 2023 but did not sing. Day has performed at a few Celebrations including last year and 2017, the first posthumous event.

Tevin Campbell, who acted in Prince’s third movie “Graffiti Bridge,” will perform, as will Bilal, Sounds of Blackness and Kat Graham. Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb, who starred in last year’s “Purple Rain” musical, will reprise their performances.

Billed as “10th Anniversary Celebration of Life,” the annual Celebration will take place June 3-7 at Paisley Park and in downtown Minneapolis.

There will be panel discussions, presentations of recordings and archival footage and tributes to the Prince albums “Parade,” “Emancipation,” “The Rainbow Children,” “Chaos and Disorder” and “3121.”

Additional programming includes a gospel brunch and boat cruises on Lake Minnetonka.

One Celebration event is free and open to the public: A block party and community sing-along are scheduled for June 6, in downtown Minneapolis near the giant Prince mural on 8th Street and 1st Avenue.

Paisley Park originally had planned to announce Celebration details on March 25 but did not reveal plans until April 14.

Tickets to Celebration are $900 and $1,400 at paisleypark.com. Tickets increased by about $100 from last year.

A news release indicated that tickets to individual concerts at Celebration will be available on April 22. Details will be announced later.