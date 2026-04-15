Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John E. Tirado and Loretta A. Sharbono, both of Spokane.

Alexander R. Baker and Zinaida A. Florianovich, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph Langidrik and Helen S. Hisaiah, both of Spokane.

Mario E. S. Sheldon and Patience Boahemaa, both of Spokane.

Derrick J. Badgley and Rebecca A. Lockhart, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon J. Fiebelkorn and Charisse H. Bouma, both of Spokane Valley.

Brooks H. Guetlin and Ashley B. A. Guetlin, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Debbie Donohue v. Andrew Roginski and Dennis Roginski, complaint for damages.

Candy S. Breeden v. Thomas A. Smith, complaint for damages.

Sean Davis v. Vitalii Bychkov, complaint for personal injuries.

Master-Halco Inc. v. Christopher W. Byus, complaint.

Heidi Youseph and Nicolas Amity v. Timothy Lieseke and Mason Lieseke, complaint for personal injuries.

Gang Li v. Jeremy K. Brown, restitution of premises.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Joshua P. Hagen, money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Lane C. Mathews, money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Russell Irwin, et al., money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Codreanu, Darius and Jona P.

Stoll, Mark and Susan

Heath, Ashley M. and Blake

Thorp, Dustin and Maier, Jessica L.

Cash, John F. and Michelle M.

Martin, Taylor R. and Fisk, William J.

Grillot, Tarah K. and Michael

Lawson, Courtney L. and Ramirez, Steven L.

Murray, Patricia and Donald

Passmore, Jessica M. M. and Hoover, Michael L.

Wood, Ronald W. and Kimmie L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Samantha C. Baker, also known as Samantha C. Jones, 33; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Benson E. Fields, 29; $490 restitution, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Seth L. Bigwolf, 26; $1,700 restitution, 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Cameron I. L. Rondeau, 25; 45 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of attempted residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Meron A. Tiezazu, 29; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and harassment.

Jason L. Crawford, 36; $1,209.67 restitution, 232 days in jail with credit given for 232 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous weapon violation, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Cheyannae M. Hughes, 19; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree livestock theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Ryan A. Brown, 30; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief.

Patrick D. Rogers, 39; 22 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Dustin A. Spears, 40; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Gabriel R. Escalante, 35; $4,155.39 restitution, 47 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

David R. Binger, 43; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joshua J. Parker, 49; 74 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Christopher J. Perry, 40; 87 days in jail, protection order violation and possession of vehicle theft tools.

Latia T. Quarles, 29; 14 days in jail, protection order violation and third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Erik L. Rathbun, 40; eight days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Robert S. Rehfeldt, 32; 40 days in jail, protection order violation.

Michelle D. Rutter, 30; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, protection order violation.

Patrick J. Shaw-Hudson, 30; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Joseph A. Massucco-Zucchi, 37; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Alyssa M. Ross, 19; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Michelle D. Rutter, 30; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Austin G. Vogtritter, 30; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Khrissta F. Cebula, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Saul V. Delgado, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Benjamin T. Edwards, 43; 11 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and harassment.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Lelarose C. Johnson, 24; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Tyler J. Keiper, 35; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Nikolas I. Lopachuk, 23; three days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and reckless driving.

Keman L. Rhone, 31; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.