WSU continues roster rebuild with addition of East Texas A&M forward Ronnie Harrison

PULLMAN — Washington State is adding another scoring punch via the transfer portal.

The Cougars have earned a commitment from East Texas A&M forward Ronnie Harrison, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review on Wednesday, good for the program’s fourth announced addition of the offseason.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, Harrison started his career at Tarleton State before spending last season at East Texas A&M, where he averaged 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 30 minutes per game, starting 28 of 30 games. He also shot an efficient 53% inside the arc.

247 Sports was the first to report the news.

A native of the Dallas area, Harrison is the fourth player WSU coach David Riley and assistants have added this spring, including Manhattan transfer Fraser Roxburgh, TCU transfer RJ Jones and Central Missouri (DII) transfer guard Lazerek Houston, the latter of whom averaged more than 20 points per game as a true freshman last season.

Last season, Harrison played mostly the power forward and center spots for the Lions, becoming their top scorer in short order. He wasn’t their best shooter — Harrison sank just 30% of his 3-point tries — but he is a natural scorer from all over the court. He figures to fit in nicely with Jones and Lazerek, both of whom are also capable scorers.

But Harrison also uses his athleticism to make plays on the other side of the ball. Last season, he averaged 0.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, rotating over to swat shots and using his long wingspan to poke away balls in passing lanes. It’s possible WSU coaches liked his two-way acumen.

With Harrison joining the Cougars, their 2026-27 team now includes seven players: Houston, Roxburgh, Jones, Eastern Washington transfer Casey Jones (who spent the last two years on a church mission), incoming freshman Brayden Kyman and returners Dominik Robinson and walk-on guard Dio Blakely.

Harrison’s addition will help WSU offset the departures of 12 players, including 10 to the transfer portal: Key players Ace Glass, Tomas Thrastarson, Eemeli Yalaho, ND Okafor, Jerone Morton and Ri Vavers (signed with Memphis), reserve guards Parker Gerrits (signed with Wyoming), Brunel Madzou and Kase Wynott and forward Emmanuel Ugbo, the last of whom was suspended for the final nine games of the season because of a protection order against him.

The Cougars are also losing point guard Adria Rodriguez, who is headed back to his home country of Spain on a professional contract, as well as Simon Hildebrandt, who exhausted his college eligibility. In all, that’s 12 departures for the Cougars, who are set to return only two players from last season’s team: Robinson, who redshirted his true freshman season, and Blakely.