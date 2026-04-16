The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Long Beach practice FS1

Baseball, college

3 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN+

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at LSU ESPN

6:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV MW Network

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Chi. Cubs MLB Network

3:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia MLB Network

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Mariners TV

Basketball, NBA play-in

4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Orlando Prime Video

7 p.m.: Golden State at Phoenix Prime Video

Football, UFL

5 p.m.: Dallas at Columbus Fox 28

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf

10:30 a.m.: LIV Golf: Mexico City Fox 28

11 a.m.: PGA: RBC Heritage Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA: LA Championship Golf

Soccer, women’s international

6 p.m.: Friendly: Japan at U.S. TNT / truTV

Softball, college

3 p.m.: Kentucky at Alabama ESPN2

5 p.m.: Arkansas at Oklahoma ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Kansas Speedway FS1

Noon: AMA Supercross: Cleveland NBC

1 p.m.: IMSA SportsCar: Long Beach NBC

3:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Long Beach qualifying FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR O’Reilly Series: Kansas Lottery 300 KSKN

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Auburn at Florida ESPN2

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN+

4 p.m.: Georgia State at Coastal Carolina ESPNU

6:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV MW Network

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Chi. Cubs MLB Network

1:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Athletics MLB Network

4:15 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Fox 28

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Toronto at Cleveland Prime Video

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver Prime Video

3 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Prime Video

5:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers ABC

Football, UFL

9:30 a.m.: St. Louis at D.C. ABC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: RBC Heritage Golf

10:30 a.m.: LIV Golf: Mexico City Fox 28

Noon: RBC Heritage continued CBS

Noon: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf

1 p.m.: LIV Mexico City continued FS1

3:30 p.m.: LPGA: LA Championship Golf

Gymnastics, college

1 p.m.: Women’s NCAA Championship finals ABC

4 p.m.: Men’s NCAA Championship finals ESPN2

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

Noon: Ottawa at Carolina ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas ESPN

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh ESPN

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Duke ESPNU

11 a.m.: Maryland at Johns Hopkins ESPNU

Soccer, men’s club

6:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at TSG ESPN2

7 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Newcastle United USA

6:30 p.m.: MLS: St. Louis City at Seattle Apple TV

8 p.m.: Liga MX: Toluca at America CBS Sports

Soccer, women’s international

7 a.m.: WC qualifying: Ukraine at Spain CBS Sports

Softball, college

Noon: Arizona at Oklahoma State ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

4:15 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

5:10 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 Fox 28

2:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Long Beach Fox 28

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Texas A&M at LSU ESPN

12:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV MW Network

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN+

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Detroit at Boston MLB Network

1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Arizona MLB Network

1:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Mariners TV

4:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia Peacock

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Boston ABC

12:30 p.m.: Phoenix/Golden State at Oklahoma City ABC

3:30 p.m.: Charlotte/Orlando at Detroit NBC

6 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: RBC Heritage Golf

Noon: PGA: RBC Heritage CBS

Noon: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

Time TBD: Montreal at Tampa Bay TBD

Time TBD: Boston at Buffalo TBD

Time TBD: Utah at Vegas TBD

Time TBD: Los Angeles at Colorado TBD

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Everton USA

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Bayern Munich ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Manchester City NBC

4 p.m.: USL1: Jacksonville at Spokane SWX

Softball, college

9 a.m.: Texas at Georgia ESPN

Volleyball, Major League Volleyball

Noon: San Diego at Orlando CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change