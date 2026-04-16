This day in history: Police used ‘gas bomb’ in arrest of man accused of assault. Palouse was transforming into bedroom community

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The Spokane Chronicle took an in-depth look at the town of Palouse, as part of its “Spotlight on the Inland Empire” series.

The town’s population was around 1,000, and many of those residents were now commuters, who worked in nearby Moscow, Pullman or Colfax.

The Spokane Chronicle took a look at the town of Palouse, as part of its “Spotlight on the Inland Empire” series on April 16, 1976. (Spokesman-Review archives)

“The town just isn’t like it used to be,” said one local store owner. “I used to know everybody that came in the store, but I couldn’t tell you who one-third of my customers are now.”

The proximity to those towns meant that “a lot of people would rather spend their money in Pullman and Moscow,” which was hurting local businesses.

Yet the friendly small-town atmosphere and its agricultural economy was thriving. The town also had a “well-kept park,” including a swimming pool.

Palouse lacked one important necessity: A physician.

“We are in the process of trying to get a doctor in town,” said the mayor.

In the ensuing decades, the town’s population has remained stable, estimated at around 1,036 today.

From 1926: Shots were fired and a “gas bomb” was hurled as part of a violent downtown altercation.

It began when O.C. Cato, a “musician and entertainer,” entered an apartment of a young woman, quarreled with her and then “beat her severely.”

Police were summoned and arrested Cato. He asked if he could have a word with the woman – but instead he “broke and ran out the front door.”

When a police officer chased him down an alley, a bullet “whizzed past” the officer’s head. The entire patrol shift was called out in pursuit.

They eventually tracked him to a room in the Ethlin Hotel, 206 S. Howard St. Instead of breaking down the door, police obtained a “gas bomb” – apparently akin to tear gas – and tossed it in the window.

Cato surrendered, “choking from the nauseating fumes.”