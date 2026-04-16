Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mark C. Terry, of Monroe, and Chelsi D. L. Frasure, of Spokane Valley.

Carter S. Timm and Angelica S. Cortes, both of Airway Heights.

Mohamed H. Ghuneim, of Seattle, and Malak S. Alkadi, of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Michaels Management Affordable LLC v. Semen Vecherkovskiy, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Timmy J. Horlacher, et al., money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Jacob Alcamo, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Travis L. Rehmke, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Molly Sjolander, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Shannon E. Weiss, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Monique M. Mariscal, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Angela E. Critelli, money claimed owed.

Gary Mitchell, et al. v. Faron Reigel, property damages.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Danielle Taigaafi, restitution of premises.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Jean D. Nsabimana, complaint for damages.

Scott’s Tree Co. LLC and Tanya Rodriguez v. Western States Equipment Co., complaint.

Gary Mitchell and Sharon Mitchell v. Faron Reigel, complaint for damages.

David Clark and Tina Clark v. Clark’s Builders LLC and Christopher Clark, complaint for damages and other relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Atchison, Sarah N. and Clinkinbeard, Ian W.

Taylor, Michelle M. and Curtis C. D.

Etherton, Katherine O. and Christopher L.

Reese, Brooke A. and Brown, Cordliss L.

Mascheier, Shelby L. and Cody R.

Roupe, Charles D. and Angel M.

Espinoza, Francisco L., III and Knerr, Rebecca

Rojo Dominguez, David and Itzel

Nganga, George G., Jr. and Washington, Denisha C.

Wolf, Kevin D. and Heather J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jerri A. Quates, 55; $70,500 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

Joseph A. Boyd, 45; 68 days in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

Philip J. Wing, Jr., 31; 357 days in jail with credit given for 357 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of harassment.

Karri J. Schildt, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Joshua A. Stephens, 34; $6,575.75 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, second-degree theft and four counts of money laundering.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Tyler M. D. Johnson, 18; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Bertie R. Mattinas, also known as James A. Moore, 47; 84 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Edward C. Roberts, Jr., 37; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Mykola G. Rakovskyi, 23; $1,000 restitution, 120 months to life in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree child molestation and first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. Sullivan

Shane A. Albrecht, 46; 19 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Kiara C. Aldan, 33; seven days in jail, third-degree theft.

Katsiaryna O. Avdeyenko, 35; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

David A. Best, 30; eight days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Tia R. Brooks, 43; 91 days in jail, two counts of harassment and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Sherry L. Croff, 55; 23 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and unauthorized camping on public property.

Sylous L. Cruz, 22; 121 days in jail, protection order violation.

Guillermo A. De Haro, 45; 32 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.

Justice E. Fertich-Beck, 29; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft and second-degree attempted vehicle prowling.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Daniel W. Inwood, 45; 34 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Benjamin A. McClanahan, 32; 30 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jeffrey C. Salvage, 38; four days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Kade O. Schutzman, 26; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Leonides Tapia, Jr., 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Carlson John, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.