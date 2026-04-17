WSU star guard Ace Glass commits to Vanderbilt, becoming fourth Cougar to find new home

PULLMAN – Washington State’s best player last season will officially suit up for a team in the SEC.

Star freshman guard Ace Glass committed to Vanderbilt, he announced on social media Friday evening, heading to a team that made the NCAA Tournament .

Glass will join forces with star guard Tyler Tanner, who guided the Commodores to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in nine years, averaging 19.5 points per game and putting himself on the radar of NBA scouts. Vanderbilt ended the season ranked No. 19 in the AP poll.

As the Cougars’ leading scorer with 16.4 points per game, Glass quickly became WSU’s top player in his first season of college basketball, which makes his departure a big loss for the team. He was an All-West Coast Conference second team and all-freshman team selection, as he scored in double figures in all but five games.

Glass rewrote the WSU freshman history books . He broke the program’s single-game scoring record with a 40-point outburst against Arizona State in the Maui Invitational. He also set the single-season scoring record (525 points), 3-point record (71) and free throw percentage record (88%).

Glass, one of 10 WSU players to enter the portal after the 2025-26 season, is the fourth in that group to announce a new home. The others include wing Ri Vavers, who signed with Memphis, and sophomore guard Kase Wynott, who will be transferring to nearby University of Idaho. Reserve guard Parker Gerrits also announced he’s headed to Wyoming.

Other departures include starters ND Okafor, Tomas Thrastarson, Jerone Morton and Eemeli Yalaho, but none have announced their next stop yet.

Glass was originally a four-star prospect in the class of 2025, and he signed with Texas A&M. But last spring, when coach Buzz Williams left for the job at Maryland, Glass re-opened his recruitment, prompting Riley and coaches to jump in. He took his talents to WSU, he said, in large part because the opportunities the program figured to provide him.

“Just the family aspect,” Glass said last April. “It felt like they really knew me, and it felt like they knew my game. Just felt like they could develop me and put me in the right position in the program to thrive. It’s a great conference still, so playing against the best of the best, so it’s just a great place.”

With his proven shot-creation and athleticism, Glass likely fetched a big payday from Vanderbilt, one of the Power 4 schools vying for his services. It’s possible he started to earn that kind of attention in November against ASU which meant WSU would have to find big money to retain him.

As the rest of the season unfolded, Glass continued to turn in sublime scoring outings. He put up 24 points on the road against Saint Mary’s, 29 on the road against San Diego, 20 against LMU, also on the road. In the home meeting between the Cougars and Lions, Glass got to the basket for the game-winning and-one in the final seconds.

Ace Glass to the basket, and-one. He’s hyped. WSU takes a 78-76 lead on LMU with 10 seconds to go. pic.twitter.com/k44YXkyaEa — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) January 3, 2026

Despite losing a majority of its roster, the Cougars have restocked with five new additions so far: Wake Forest guard Sebastian Akins, East Texas A&M forward Ronnie Harrison, Manhattan transfer Fraser Roxburgh, TCU transfer RJ Jones and Central Missouri (D-II) transfer guard Lazerek Houston, the latter of whom averaged more than 20 points per game as a true freshman last season.