Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Stephen G. Meerdink, of Liberty Lake, and Kristin A. Williams, of Veradale.

Jarrod S. Wilson and Leah N. Harryman, both of Spokane.

Andrew M. Rowley and Desirae N. Kivett, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody J. Westbury, of Coeur d’Alene, and Nicole M. Adams, of Spokane Valley.

Chayce W. Moore and Autumn T. Vining, both of Cheney.

Tyler D. Jackson and Jessica J. McDonnell, both of Spokane.

Christian R. Casleton and Alicia C. McCord, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Jessica Roman, restitution of premises.

TSV LLC v. Charice Williams, restitution of premises.

Richard W. Perednia, et al. v. Patrice Lepera, seeking quite title.

Robert Saucier v. Tiara Capehart, et al., money claimed owed.

Linda C. Jenkinson v. Richard M. Winkle, seeking quiet title.

Whispering Hills Bird LLC v. Ronaldson Zedkeia, et al., restitution of premises.

Emily Mucken v. David Easterly, et al., restitution of premises.

Paige Lamb, et al. v. Pablo Branton, money claimed owed.

Matthias A. Lerma v. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., complaint for damages.

Blake Every v. Mark Hopkins, complaint.

Donald Harris v. Progressive Casualty Insurance, complaint for breach of contract.

Larry Beck v. Jeffrey D. Merlin, Joshua D. Miller, Cart Horse LLC, the Grounds Guys LLC and the Grounds Guys SPV LLC, complaint for personal injuries.

Karen Lassey v. Cedar Summit Estates LLC and Cedar Property Management Inc., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bailey, Chandler R. and Spencer K.

Vinson, Kimberly K. and Keno, Derek C.

Fox, Marcy A. and Mark M.

Gitau, Ann N. and Kamanu, James N.

Hardan, Wes E. and Anne M.

Perez, Israel and Rodriguez, America

Mattinson, Nikki and Cottrell, Ebbinee

Sanders, Jackson G. and Megan E.

Andreasen, Hope C. R. and Ramirez, Clyde D.

Donahue, Steve C. and Giniatullina, Larisa A.

Livingston, Devon J. and Killebrew, Michelle L.

McCorkendale, Daniel R. and Richardson, Sandra J.

Theodorson, Rusell D. and Heather A.

Quezada, Katelin J. and Quezada-Ponce De Leon, Ivan

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Lane M. Wright, 21; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Robert P. Dickerson, 46; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jason A. Moran, 49; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Gavin J. Hess, 40; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and order violation.

Steven C. Puckett, 58; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to delivering a controlled substance.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Kevin J. Schroeder, 32; $2,000 restitution, 26 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Daminika M. Faust, Spokane; debts of $95,407.

Brittany M. Fisher, Spokane; debts of $198,234.

Jerriann Rew, Spokane; debts of $251,053.

Suzannah E. Parker, Liberty Lake; debts of $53,634.

Charles Gilbert, Loon Lake; debts of $44,417.

Kathy M. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $67,100.

Jeffrey S. and Victoria E. Reece, Spokane; debts of $343,576.

Ruby D. Valentine, Moses Lake; debts of $14,145.

Gary S. Hampton, Soap Lake; debts of $166,123.

Chanelle Vassar, Spokane; debts of $42,630.

Charles J. and Aleithia N. Hrezo, Spokane Valley; debts of $144,244.

Amanda H. Richey, Colbert; debts of $85,790.

Derik R. and Harley E. Burck, Ephrata; debts of $428,963.

Heather M. Fleming, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $238,685.

Otoniel Sanchez, Spokane; debts of $45,964.

Lisa D. Martin, Spokane Valley; debts of $23,520.

Fabian Cazares Garcia and Jessica R. Cazares, Spokane; debts of $408,542.

Kelly and Carl Mueller, Moses Lake; debts of $109,749.

Tommy J. and Alisha R. Salsby, Spokane; debts of $328,760.

Mitchell L. Morford, Spokane; debts of $893,652.

Breeun H. Johnson, Otis Orchards; debts of $110,478.

Tyler M. Bundrock, Spokane; debts of $46,142.

Chauncey C. Taylor, Spokane; debts of $39,187.

Deanna J. Fisher, Spokane Valley; debts of $309,731.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Tina M. Fitzgerald, 54; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Justin R. Everett, 20; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Kaicy A. Boyer, 26; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Jabby Akien, 29; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Owen Chance, 21; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 18 months of probation, protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Salomon Lopez Millian, 28; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Branden D. Pandilla, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bonnie M. Sutherland, 70; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bethany M. Wilson, 41; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael A. Schueller, 51; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.