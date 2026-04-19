Horoscopes 4/19

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Sunday, April 19, 2026: You are driven, persevering and goal-oriented. You’re also decisive, efficient and organized. This is a year of service, possibly service to family. Therefore, take care of yourself, because you will be a resource to those who turn to you for strength, courage and comfort. Is it time for a makeover?

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  Pull in your reins a bit and simply choose routine work. In other words, don’t push things. Nevertheless, your powers of insight and persuasion in conversations with others will be considerable. Tonight: Conversations.

This Week: Focus on finances and possessions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Today the Sun enters your sign where it will stay for the next four weeks, which happens once a year and it gives you an opportunity to recharge your batteries for the rest of year! Today you have strong opinions about money matters and your possessions. Tonight: Check your possessions.

This Week: Go after what you want!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with Pluto, which makes you intense, passionate and certainly obsessed about something. Regardless of how you feel, you will make little headway when dealing with friends and groups. Tonight: You win!

This Week: Keep a low profile. Work behind the scenes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  The next four weeks will be a popular time. Enjoy hanging out with creative, artistic people. This is also a lovely window for you to make future goals. Don’t push your luck today when dealing with parents or bosses. Tonight: Privacy.

This Week: Get involved with groups and friends.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  You should know that today the Sun moves to the top of your chart where it will stay for four weeks, symbolically casting you in a flattering spotlight. (This happens only once a year.) People will admire you. Tonight: Friendships.

This Week: Be yourself. Don’t pretend to be something you are not.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  If you make a big deal about something, others will notice. Be patient about shared financial matters. Meanwhile, the next four weeks promise opportunities to travel and broaden your horizons! Tonight: You’re noticed.

This Week: Explore travel, education, publishing, the law and medicine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  Steer clear of controversial subjects today, because you might be coming on too strong. Your concern about finances or resources held jointly with someone else will increase in the next several weeks. Tonight: Explore!

This Week: Tie up loose ends with red tape matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  You will need more sleep in the next four weeks. Be aware of this and respect your need for more rest. Today, confine yourself to simpler tasks and routine work. You might feel concerned about shared property, debt and taxes. Tonight: Check your finances.

This Week: Focus on your closest relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  Today you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be accommodating; it’s no biggie. For the next four weeks, you’ll find it easy to work hard. Avoid competitive activities and sports today. Tonight: Cooperate.

This Week: Get better organized!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  Lucky you! Today you’re entering a lovely four-week window, which is more playful and fun-loving. Romance, fun diversions, vacations, sports events and rewarding activities with kids will be your theme. Take it easy at home today. Do the bare minimum. Tonight: Work.

This Week: Do what pleases you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  Home and family will be your primary focus for the next four weeks. Many of you might be more involved than usual with a parent. Redecorating projects will appeal, along with entertaining. Keep things lighthearted today. Be agreeable. Tonight: Socialize.

This Week: Enjoy being at home among familiar surroundings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because suddenly, you have places to go, things to do and people to see! Avoid opinionated arguments with family members today. Think twice before spending money. Know what you’re doing. Tonight: Rest.

This Week: Short trips and conversations with others.

 Dynamic;

 Positive;

 Average;

 So-so;  Difficult