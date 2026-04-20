Spokane to host Egypt and world superstar during World Cup

One of the world’s greatest athletes will be in Spokane this spring as Egypt’s FIFA World Cup team has been selected to practice on the grassy fields at Gonzaga University.

The team is among those representing their nations playing at Lumen Field in Seattle.

But first the team captained by Mohamed Salah, dubbed the “Egyptian King,” will be in Spokane to prepare.

Mo Salah may not be a household name in the United States, but he has been among the top soccer players in the world for the past decade. He is the superstar of reigning champion Liverpool of the English Premier League.

This summer his goal is to lead a loaded Egyptian team into the knockout round, which would be further than its past three disappointing World Cups.

The news was made public in a Spokane City Council agenda item requesting City Council approve to purchase of four drones for security for the Egyptian practice sessions and travel.

The team will play its opening group stage match in Seattle against Belgium on June 15. Egypt will also play against Iran in the city on June 26. The team could advance to matches in the round of 32 or the round of 16 in Seattle during the elimination tournament.

Rather than housing teams in the immediate vicinity of the stadium they will play in for the duration of their time in the tournament, FIFA, the international soccer governing body, has opted to lodge teams in “base camps” throughout the country where they can train and recover.

Spokane was previously identified as one of the 64 “base camp” options that teams participating in the tournament could select from.

According to the description of Spokane on the FIFA website for Basecamps, the team will stay at Northern Quest Resort and Casino and practice at Luger Field on the Campus of Gonzaga.

It’s not yet known when the team will arrive in Spokane. Before the World Cup kicks off, Egypt is scheduled to play against Brazil on June 6 in Cleveland in a practice match.

“Spokane provides a unique blend of vibrant downtown amenities and outdoor recreational access,” the description of Spokane on FIFA’s Basecamp options states. “Its central location in the Pacific Northwest and distinct four-season climate make it an appealing and balanced environment for teams preparing for FIFA World Cup 2026.”

The Spokane Police Department has requested to purchase four Skydio X10 drone platforms from Axon for the cost of $127,000, which it says are needed as the tournament brings “large crowds, international attention, and heightened security demands that require real-time intelligence and rapid response capabilities.”

“Spokane has been identified as a host city for Team Egypt, which will require continual drone overwatch of training sites, potential lodging, and transportation routes,” the request states.

According to the request, the drones will allow for “advanced autonomy, high-resolution visual and thermal imaging, and reliable performance in both day and night operations.”

Egypt enters the tournament with middle-of-the-pack odds to capture the World Cup at roughly 300-1 odds. This year is the fourth time the team has qualified for the tournament, though it has not advanced out of the group stage and has not won a match in the tournament. The team is headlined by Salah, who is widely regarded as one of the best Egyptian soccer players of all time.

Spokane was previously identified as one of nine official “fan zones” in the state during the World Cup. The Fan Zone will be located at the Gesa Pavilion in Riverfront Park.

The 2026 World Cup will consist of 104 matches in the U.S., Mexico and Canada and will begin on June 11. The final match to crown a champion will be played on July 19 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey.