Then and Now: Lilac Festival Parade

1963: Crowds spill into the street as a brass band marches down Riverside Avenue at the Lilac Festival Parade, an annual event since May 1938. Because of the proximity of the festival and Armed Forces Day, the two have been interwoven since 1950. The combination of the Lilac Festival Parade and the Armed Forces Day Parade (Spokesman-Review Photo Archives)

Early white settlers planted Spokane’s first lilac bushes, which thrived in Eastern Washington’s dry environment. In 1912, Spokane Parks Director John W. Duncan planted more than 100 lilacs in Manito Park and many home gardeners followed suit.

Lilacs, cultivated all over the world, generally bloom between late April and the end of June.

Garden club members suggested a lilac-themed festival in 1937. The Spokane Floral Society and the Associated Garden Clubs allied to put on the first Lilac Festival in 1938 to lend some official status to Spokane’s moniker of “Lilac City.” Among the inspirations for the one-day event were the rose festivals of Portland and Pasadena, California, and the apple blossom festival in Wenatchee.

At the early events, stalks of flowers were handed out to spectators, which sometimes had organizers combing the region for flowers when local blooms were few or came too late.

A pageant to recognize young women from Spokane was started in 1940. The first “Princess Lilac” was chosen from girls nominated by their high schools. Shannon Mahoney of North Central High School was the first. This year’s queen is Hayden Bowdish from Cheney High School.

In 1943, the festival was called off as the war escalated. New stories about the canceled events mentioned wartime rationing of gasoline, tires and other essentials. The festival wasn’t held again until 1946.

When it resumed, the Spokane Lilac Festival Association was formed to create a standing organization to take over the scheduling of the flower show, the scholarship pageant, the parade and other events.

Armed Forces Day was created by President Harry Truman in 1949 to be observed on the third Saturday in May to honor those who had served in the military. This day fell close to the time of the Lilac parade. Starting in 1950, Armed Forces Day events and the Lilac Festival parade were intertwined in various ways, but still with two separate parades until 1976, when the two were combined into the Lilac Festival and Armed Forces Torchlight Parade for the first time.

Now approaching 90 years of history, festival events now include the Junior Lilac Parade, several luncheons, a car show, an art show and a brew fest.