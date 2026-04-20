Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Vladislav O. Lisovskiy, of Deer Park, and Madison K. Draper, of Spokane.

Roland M. Rempfher and Stephanie N. Brown, both of Spokane.

Jordan D. Bray and Kendra M. Olszewski, both of Plains, Mont.

Sean A. T. Toedt and Nicole M. Rach, both of Spokane.

Nicholas P. Gilchrist and Jennifer L. Becker, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Cody J. Rioux and Jaclyn M. Kohles, both of Otis Orchards.

Sigifridi E. Massawe, of Spokane Valley, and Monisha D. Stacey, of Kennewick.

Benjamin Q. Kelley, of Spokane, and Katherine M. Blackburn, of Greenacres.

Rest N. Mugwagwa, of Spokane, and Yajaira V. Ochoa, of Atlanta.

Matthew A. Demartelaere and Maya A. Lind, both of Spokane.

Gage J. Howe and Anna L. Fuller, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Vitaliy N. Gantukh and Maria A. Cherkashin, both of Spokane.

Graham W. Guinn and Heather K. Bayles, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew C. Britton and Jayda D. Angst, both of Spokane Valley.

Devyn T. Carper and Olivia R. Albornoz, both of Spokane.

Sebastion D. Feldhusen and Tava A. Sorensen, both of Spokane.

Byron G. Falkner and Maria E. Zamora, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Aaron Reyes, et al., restitution of premises.

Orwash Land Development Inc. v. Brittney Setzer, restitution of premises.

Leahan Kalning v. Timothy Krauss and Kaitlyn Krauss, complaint for personal injuries.

Victoria Robinson v. Darrel S. Freeman and Spencer’s Mountain LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Russell, Andrew T. and Libby A.

Nicol, Stacy and David M.

Jones, Lynnae M. and Morgan, John T.

Baltazar, Jose A. and Clark Sanchez, Mozzy S.

Wiltfong, Jessica J. and Jacob D.

Seibert, Christopher L. and Kristen

Rost, Sandra M. and Gemero, Rafael A.

Evans, Kenneth and Nina M.

Hoffman, Christopher and Aimee

Wellington, Larissa M. and Noah D.

Bazan, Allison S. and Eridan

Blayze, Jaden J. and Joanna G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Dupree L. Meadows, 57; 195 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Robert E. Ackaret, 47; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, protection order violation.

Antonio J. Tolliver, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.