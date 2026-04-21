Kyle Rayment tosses no-hitter for Mt. Spokane baseball; Emme Bond hits grand slam for Wildcats softball | Prep roundup

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 10, Cheney 0: Kyle Rayment struck out eight in a five-inning no-hitter, and the Wildcats (9-6, 9-3) blanked the visiting Blackhawks (0-15, 0-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Matt Busch went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI while Connor Moffitt went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run for Mt. Spokane.

University 8, Ridgeline 3: Lucius Spielman went 3 for 5 with three runs and an RBI, and the visiting Titans (13-2, 11-1) defeated the Falcons (10-5, 9-3). Leyton Hurley knocked in two for U-Hi.

Caden Andreas went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Ridgeline.

Central Valley 10, Shadle Park 7: Eddie Dahle and Desean Dunbar knocked in two runs apiece, and the visiting Bears (4-11, 4-8) defeated the Highlanders (4-10, 2-10).

Bennett Bendele went 3 for 3 with a double and two runs for CV. Kellan Peterson went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run for Shadle Park.

Gonzaga Prep 10, Lewis and Clark 5: Jacob Wilson struck out five over six innings, and the visiting Bullpups (12-3, 10-2) defeated the Tigers (4-11, 4-8) at Hart Field. Jackson Mott, Jonah Keller and Dylan Croall had two RBIs each for G-Prep. Hendryk Stelle went 2 for 3 with a double for LC.

Ferris 4, Mead 2: Bo Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double and triple, and the visiting Saxons (8-5, 6-5) defeated the Panthers (6-9, 4-8). Caden Pugh went 2 for 2 with a double and a run for Mead.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 10, University 0: Addi Jay struck out 11 in a five inning complete game, and the Wildcats (14-1, 12-1) defeated the visiting Titans (11-4, 10-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jay went 3 for 3 with a home run, double and four RBIs, and Emme Bond hit a grand slam for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 17, Ferris 2: Ava Nevills went 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs, and the visiting Falcons (9-5, 8-5) defeated the Saxons (4-10, 3-9) in five innings. Millie Dobyns went 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs and Persais Triplett drove in three for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 8, Central Valley 4: Maddie Simons went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and the visiting Tigers (6-6, 6-6) defeated the Bears (2-11, 2-11). Evelyn Barry hit a solo homer for LC. Whitney Hollen went 2 for 3 with a home run for CV.

Cheney 8, Gonzaga Prep 2: Annie Beito struck out 11 in a complete game, and the Blackhawks (9-4, 9-4) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-11, 1-11). Maddy Hurley went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Cheney. Abrihet Epps had two hits and two RBIs for G-Prep.

Mead 15, Shadle Park 8: Jaycee Coffield went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and the Panthers (12-3, 10-3) defeated the visiting Highlanders (2-10, 2-10). Hope Murdock had three hits and three runs for Mead. Laniya Mawdsley went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for Shadle Park.

Deer Park 29, North Central 1: Leah Ellingson, Lucy Lathrop, Mady Ellingson all homered, and the Stags (12-1, 12-0) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-11, 0-11) in five innings in a GSL 2A game. Leah Ellingson went 4 for 4 with five runs and five RBIs, and Mady Ellingson went 5 for 5 with four runs and five RBIs.

West Valley 19, Rogers 9: Brooklyn McPherdan had two hits and four RBIs, and the Eagles (5-6, 5-5) defeated the visiting Pirates (2-12, 1-11) in a GSL 2A game. Aubrey Brown had two RBIs for Rogers.

Boys soccer

West Valley 2, Clarkston 0: Hayden Carr and Aiden Sobota scored, and the Eagles (6-5-2, 6-2-1) beat the visiting Bantams (6-4-1, 3-4-1) in a GSL 2A game. James LeBret made seven saves for the clean sheet.

Pullman 1, East Valley 0: Miles Turneaure scored the lone goal, and the visiting Greyhounds (8-2-2, 7-0-2) beat the Knights (3-6-3, 2-3-3).