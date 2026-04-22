Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cole J. Stanley and Melissa L. Harris, both of Spokane Valley.

Gabriel Damon and Marlyann Note, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher W. Patterson and Wendy C. Viehmann, both of Spokane.

Levi A. Speer and Lauren M. Bailey, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

B101 LLC v. Juan Gonzalas, et al., restitution of premises.

Emmi Render v. Andrew C. White, et al., complaint for damages.

GBE Investments LLC v. Savannah Kalin, seeking quiet title.

Shelli Huey v. David Rivera Construction LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Paula Asmussen, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Laurie R. Haskett, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Robert A. Hudon, Jr., money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Adam Irigoyen, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. James B. Tower, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Carol L. Amatto, money claimed owed.

Yota Stauff Acher v. Andrew C. White, Amity Towing and Auto Repair Corp., Amity Towing LLC, Yuri Inaba and Brian Reeves, complaint for money damages.

Kayleigh Phillips and Ainsley Phillips v. Thomas Klump, complaint for damages.

J.R., T.K., P.T. and M.S. v. State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, Department of Children Youth and Families and Excelsior Youth Center, complaint for sexual abuse, neglect and other damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Barth, Dan and Kelli M.

Mortenson, Ashley R. and Carston B.

McGhee, Haleigh F. and Jordan M.

Sakwa, Philip O. and Kariuki, Loise K.

Angell, Melissa S. and Higel, Jeffrey N.

Dodge, Jessica M. and Day, Sabrina M.

Cunningham-Doering, Sally and Doering, Bryan

Nguten, Nhung T. H. and Gormally, Devlin T.

Zarn, Lyndsey E. and Johnathan K.

Southern, Heather D. and Martin B.

Kramer, Ryan D. and Emily

Henriksen, Shailine L. and Kyle I.

Ellingworth, Travis L. and Bailey, Lisa

Palma, Nicole and Ian R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Josiah D. Hoffman, 29; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and first-degree identity theft.

Curtis J. Smith, 37; $2,300 restitution, 18 months in prison, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristen C. O’Sullivan

Nicholas K. Brigman, 23; 17 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Cheyenne J. Dotson, 31; 45 days in jail, reckless driving, protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Derrick T. Ekum, 27; 105 days in jail, three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Tracey K. Gingrich, 39; 27 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Johnny S. Matt, 37; five days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Byron S. McVay, 23; 30 days in jail converted to 32 days of electronic home monitoring, protection order violation.

Neftali B. Morales, 55; eight days in jail, harassment with sexual motivation.

Marcus M. Noble, 24; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Dalton T. Sharp, 31; three days in jail, protection order violation.

Samantha L. Walker, 28; 10 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Juan M. Cuc Cucul, 29; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jalyn L. Baker, 21; $900.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shilo S. Ehlhardt, 47; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Andrew J. Fedderson, 37; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Andre L. Ates, Jr., 27; $1,245.50 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for three days served, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Markus D. Hogenkamp, 35; $1,670.50 fine, 45 days in jail with credit given for two days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Dimi Michael, 27; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Sarah R. Hutson, 37; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Loren C. Kintner, 46; 18 days in jail with credit given for eight days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Thomas J. Sullens, 38; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Justin E. Schamel, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jeffrey G. Schuster, 54; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.