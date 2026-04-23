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This day in history: Police were processing evidence in major murder case. Movement was underway to create choral society like those in major West Coast cities

The Spokane Choral Society was preparing to perform the opera “Samson and Delilah” on May 7, 1926, at the Lewis and Clark High School auditorium, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on April 23, 1926. The newspaper also carried a story from the Associated Press that said the weather bureau reported earthquakes in Walla Walla on April 10 and April 23. No damage occurred. A.M. Jung, the seismographer at Gonzaga University, said Gonzaga’s seismograph did not record the earthquakes. (Spokesman-Review archives)
By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Spokane police said they had “a tremendous amount of evidence” to process after searching murder suspect Thomas Mahrt’s apartment.

Mahrt was being held without bail in solitary confinement in a maximum security cell after being charged with the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Nanette Marie Martin. He was arrested after “one of the most intensive manhunts here in recent history,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Mahrt’s 4-year-old son, who had been in Mahrt’s custody during a divorce action, was placed in a foster home.

From 1926: A “movement has started to create for Spokane and the Inland Empire a choral society similar to that of San Francisco, which has a chorus of 600 voices and an 80-piece symphony orchestra.”

“The movement has the endorsement of the Chamber of Commerce,” said the Spokane Chronicle.

The organizer said Spokane’s choral society currently had a membership of 180, so it might take another year to organize such a large choir. Yet it would help establish Spokane as a major music center.

The organizer noted that all of the “large Pacific coast cities, even San Diego” were already recognized as musical centers.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1861: Robert E. Lee is named commander of Virginia’s Confederate forces during the Civil War.

1984: AIDS virus is identified as HTLV-III.

2003: Beijing closes all schools for two weeks because of the SARS virus.