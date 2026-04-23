Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nathaniel I. Torres and Reganne D. Curtis, both of Airway Heights.

Tristen J. Gallagher and Larissa G. Corral, both of Rathdrum.

Carson G. Lewis and Johanna J. Herzog, both of Minneapolis.

Samuel J. St Mars, of Coeur d’Alene, and Madison R. Norman, of Fairfield.

Owen C. Prince, of Tekoa, and Kariyah N. Strobel, of Fairfield.

Chunxing Niu and Shirley Lin, both of Spokane.

Chinedu I. Nwankwo and Isabella M. Matthews, both of Spokane.

Michael R. Long and Valerie C. Turco, both of Spokane Valley.

Bradley S. Daniel and Teri L. Bruce, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Arabella Hann, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Takenteraoi Akira, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex One LLC v. Amber Roberts, restitution of premises.

Atlasdair Management LLC v. Brandy Lothian, et al., restitution of premises.

Invest SP3 LLC, et al. v. Ian Alberg, et al., restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 De LLC v. James Argyro, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Nicole Smith, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Justylynn Clark, et al., restitution of premises.

Inland Empire Residential Resources v. David M. Cemelich, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing V LLC v. Willard D. Sisco, restitution of premises.

West and Co. Realty LLC v. Timothy Denmark, restitution of premises.

Courts at Indian Canyon LLC v. Ashton Chernishoff, restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Mehdi Mahmoodzadeh, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Miguel Tamburini, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Ignat Tepp, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Jeffrey Carey, money claimed owed.

Plaza Services LLC v. Sablan Allen, money claimed owed.

Daniela Carac v. Michael Ferrigno, restitution of premises.

Northwest Association for Housing Affordability v. Alyssa Johnson, restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Deseray Hendrickson, et al., restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Melinda Martin, et al., restitution of premises.

I South Madelia LLC v. Merari Acosta, restitution of premises.

Whitworth 30 LLC v. Patrick Long, restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Margaret Smith, restitution of premises.

Peter Chase and Columbian International Finance LLC v. Digicomm International LLC, Rob Donziger, Jim Snakard and Crestview Advisors LLC, complaint.

Kathleen Mayhan v. Spokane Public School District and Chris Dunn, complaint.

Carlos Kalinchuk and Rebecca Kalinchuk v. State of Wash. of Corrections, Volunteers of America of Eastern Wash. and Northern Idaho, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Paris, Melody N. and Sanders, Elishua D.

McDaniel, Mariah R. and Richardson, Thomas E.

Dykema, Daniel E. and Amber C.

Green, Rachel A. and Jonathan T.

Tompkins, Bryan J. and Michelle R.

Deems, Sara D. and Doyle, T B. A.

Kendall, Desirae N. Kurtis

Hotchkiss, Tiffany M. and Green, Konrad F.

Avey, Desiree and Phillip

Boehrig, Clayton R., Jr. and Argie

Strickland, Andrew C. and Pabian, Madyson M.

Foote, Dale R. and Debra A.

Ordaz, Lesther A. and Ingram, Luisa

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Shawn P. Johnson, 39; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to domestic harassment and harassment.

Richard P. Reamer, also known as Frank S. Sayre, 59; 29 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Robert S. Hannum, 49; $4,843 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Max L. T. Nelson, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Quincy Armstrong, 26; 26.81 months in prison, 26.81 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted domestic assault.

Jason W. Lee, 48; 35 days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jeffrey B. Hanson, also known as Jeffrey Hanson, 58; 106 days in jail with credit given for 106 days served, after being found guilty of unlawful display of a weapon and discharging firearms.

Christopher P. Bello, 58; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Londrell N. Hamilton, 27; 12 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Levi B. Hines, 34; 15 days in jail, two counts of third-degree theft.

Eric N. Hopkins, 53; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jeji A. Jacklick, 25; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Benites B. Micky, 36; 30 days in jail, obstruction of a controlled substance.

Kade J. Mills, 21; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Devron M. Parrish, 39; 60 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Lance Payne, 19; 21 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Martin S. Phillips, 47; 11 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Tira J. Ralpho, 26; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Richard P. Reamer, 69; 66 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Erik D. Ruskey, 43; 20 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Melquisedec A. Serrano, 36; $500 fine, 90 days in jail converted to 88 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Brittney M. Sticka, 40; 28 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Edward W. Arbuckle, 51; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Tharcisse P. Cyimana, 25; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Dillon H. Ford, 20; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

David L. Hinton, Jr., 54; 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Clayton E. Hobbs, 72; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Eric N. Olson, 43; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Alexzandra B. Jacobson, 35; three days in jail with credit given for one day served, two days in jail converted to six hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Timothy L. Kilroy, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jordan M. Miller, 35; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Nathan J. Wood, 35; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Evan J. Moffitt, 26; 10 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree negligent driving.

Ty A. Moore, 41; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, harassment.