Is ‘Miami Vice’ making a comeback? What we know about a reboot

By Madeleine Marr Miami Herald

MIAMI — Prediction: Pastels are officially making a comeback.

The rumors have been floating around a while, but now it’s official. “Miami Vice” is poised to change fashion choices for a new generation, Variety reports.

We’re learning more and more about the big-screen reboot of the gritty-meets-glam 1980s crime drama set in the 305. Most importantly, we know it will pack a heavyweight-talent punch.

Stepping in where Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas left off are an Oscar nominee and winner — Austin Butler (”Elvis”) as Sonny Crockett and Michael B. Jordan (”Sinners”) as Rico Tubbs.

Expect high-octane action from this big screen behemoth, because the director taking the helm is Joseph Kosinski of “F1” and “Top Gun: Maverick” fame. Aficionados of the original should be relieved knowing the remake will be in good hands. The Iowa native, 51, was a huge fan of the hit TV show that ran for five seasons on NBC from 1984 to 1989.

“Every other person who is my age, in 1985, when they were all looking at comic books or playing with Star Wars figures or Transformers toys, I was watching ‘Miami Vice,’ ” Kosinski told Collider while promoting “F1” last summer. “For me, that television show is a very important part of me growing up. … I have a soft spot for that era, having grown up in it.”

To add: On the screenwriting team is Anthony Yerkovich, who created the series and served as executive producer. He eventually handed the reins to Hollywood icon Michael Mann, who directed the first “MV” reboot with Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell in 2006.

Production on the movie, specially formatted for IMAX, will start later this year. It’s unclear how many scenes will be shot in Miami-Dade County and its surroundings. But here’s to hoping Ocean Drive won’t be re-created on a sound stage in L.A. (We’ll be stalking Butler and Jordan’s social media for any clues they’re in the hood.)

According to IMDB, “Miami Vice ‘85” is listed as being in “pre-production.”

“Vice detectives Crockett and Tubbs, from Miami-Dade’s organized crime bureau, go undercover as criminals to infiltrate and dismantle southern Florida’s criminal enterprises,” reads the description for the flick, whose release date is set for Aug. 6, 2027.