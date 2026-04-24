Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Caleb D. Countryman and Regan J. Moeller, both of Spokane.

Connor M. Dreher and Chanel A. Cuffin, both of Spokane Valley.

Jayson P. Episom and Roselinta Kansou, both of Spokane.

Amardeep Singh and Heather L. Biarum, both of Spokane Valley.

Garret T. R. Huizinga and Barbara N. Stragier, both of Spokane Valley.

Caleb R. M. Fox and Aspyn A. I. Mendoza, both of Colbert.

Tyler J. Fleischmann and Lindsay D. Payton, both of Spokane Valley.

Conrad J. Larned and Alison L. Darby, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Amanu and Arina Ueno, both of Spokane.

Richard A. Nichols Jung and Ariana J. Edington, both of Spokane Valley.

David J. Leaders and Taylor A. Tygesen, both of Spokane.

Kelly A. Trione and Sarah J. Curry, both of Portland.

Joseph K. Wairimu and Janet M. Wanjiru, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Deese Property Management LLC v. Thomas S. Outlaw, et al., restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Katrina Stewart, restitution of premises.

Stanley J. Jochim v. RC Acquisition Co. LLC, complaint for damages.

Jamie-Marisa Anderson v. State of Wash. and Department of Social and Health Services, complaint for damages.

Sean Flachmeyer v. PG Capital Inc., complaint for damages.

Holly Macleod v. Spokane United Methodist Homes, complaint.

Amanda Neal v. Spokane United Methodist Homes, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Doering, Amber N. and Charles T.

Miller, Stephanie M. and Dustin W.

Little, Samantha J. and Ty S.

Tyurina, Natalya N. and Nikolay A.

Miller, Jonathan R. and Rachel E.

Warren, Alison P. and Porter, Timothy R.

Johnston, Navea T. and Nicholas F.

Bennett, Spring R. and Ahmad H.

Malala, Chanty D. and Antony O.

Whitney, Robert L. and Lyennais, Breahn R.

Hronek, Davin and Balda, Erica

Verdusco, Maria and Mendoza, Francisco, III

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Matthew C. Leblanc, 32; $4,000 restitution, 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree possession of stolen property and reckless driving.

Lamar T. Mckenzay, also known as Lamar T. Mckinzy, 49; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Lavonda M. Rios, 40; three months in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Samuel G. Laverdure, 38; $1,728.76 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree.

Christopher L. Dahlman, 34; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Helen E. Harding, Spokane; debts of $23,232.

Donald P. and Linda L. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $399,684.

Todd O. Pettis, Spokane; debts of $48,189.

Loretta M. Tharp, Spokane; debts of $45,938.

Nicholas A. Dunlap and Amanda M. Carstensen, Spokane; debts of $615,130.

Cheryl Y. Wethington, Spokane; debts of $44,452.

Cari M. Flewelling, Colbert; debts of $50,037.

Alexa K. Thangaratnam, Airway Heights; debts of $23,598.

Donna C. Henley, Chattaroy; debts of $29,016.

Gonzalo F. Paz, Spokane Valley; debts of $31,821.

Holly Williamson, Spokane; debts of $96,974.

Jennifer M. Bellamy, Moses Lake; debts of $258,180.

Glen M. and Kacina A. O’Donley, Tum Tum; debts of $43,056.

Charles C. Embry, Spangle; debts of $566,239.

Rory L. Day, Spokane; debts of $19,514.

Lora L. Kent, Liberty Lake; debts of $28,257.

Patrick O. Shores, Spokane; debts of $31,141.

Dar’ka I. and Onoria F. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $201,964.

Alyssa A. Peterson, Cheney; debts of $74,318.

Wage-earner petitions

Susan M. Colville, Spokane; debts of $472,839.

Amber L. VanSkyke, Spokane Valley; debts of $913,627.

Erin M. Throop, Spokane; debts not listed.

Kascedra D. S. Stone, Spokane; debts not listed.

Tanya M. Escure, Moses Lake; debts of $141,900.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. Sullivan

Michael W. Green, 46; 12 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, third-degree driving with a suspended license and refusing to comply with an officer while operating a vehicle.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michael D. Loutsis, 63; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tanner C. Roberts, 21; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Raelene A. Snyder, 35; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Scott M. Vaughn, 37; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alice E. Sijohn-Dick, 22; 12 months of probation, operating a vehicle without a license.

Paul S. Spearchief, nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Joseph D. Trethewey, 34; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.