S&P 500, Nasdaq, close slightly higher in cautious start to a heavy earnings week

By Stephen Culp and Niket Nishant Reuters

NEW YORK – The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eked out modest gains Monday in muted trading, as investors took a breath at the top of an eventful week, with earnings, economic data, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate decision and the ebb and flow of Middle East tensions all crowding the docket.

All three major U.S. stock indexes wavered throughout the session, showing little conviction in either direction after last week’s rally. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched their latest in a series of record closing highs.

The session began with the S&P 500 up over 100% since the bull market began in October 2022.

“The market is just trying to deal with the rally that’s been going on and digest the latest all-time highs that we’ve made on the indices,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. “And it’s trying to figure out whether or not those all-time highs are justified.”

First-quarter earnings season has hit full stride, with a host of high-profile firms slated to report this week, including five of the Magnificent Seven technology megacaps, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Apple and Microsoft. Investors will assess the extent to which these companies are beginning to reap benefits from their massive expenditures on artificial intelligence.

As of Friday, 139 companies in the S&P 500 have posted first-quarter results. Of those, 81% have beaten estimates. Analysts now see aggregate S&P 500 earnings growth of 16.1% year-on-year, up from 14.4% on April 1, according to LSEG I/B/E/S.

The companies due to report this week account for roughly 44% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization, according to Raymond James.

“Guidance has been pretty good. We’re seeing earnings growth of 15%, and I would classify that as a very good environment, except the road has gotten a lot more bumpy,” Pavlik added, referring to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Attempts to revive peace talks between the U.S. and Iran continue, following President Donald Trump’s decision to call off negotiators’ trip to Islamabad for another round of face-to-face talks. Iran continues to restrict shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian officials demanding that Washington lift its blockade as a precondition to further negotiation.

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to convene for its two-day policy meeting, widely expected to culminate in the decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference will be scrutinized for clues regarding the central bank’s assessment of U.S. economic health and the inflationary impact of spiking energy prices resulting from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.67 points, or 0.13%, to 49,168.04, the S&P 500 gained 8.85 points, or 0.12%, to 7,173.93 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 50.50 points, or 0.20%, to 24,887.10.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, communication services enjoyed the largest percentage gain, while consumer staples dropped the most.

Verizon advanced 1.5% following the telecom company’s annual forecast hike due to stronger-than-expected subscriber adds.

Domino’s Pizza slid 8.8% after the food delivery chain missed first-quarter sales estimates.

Nvidia jumped 4.0%, extending the prior session’s 4.3% surge. The company has reclaimed a market valuation of more than $5 trillion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.1-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 336 new highs and 47 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 2,189 stocks rose and 2,499 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.14-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and nine new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 123 new highs and 92 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 15.59 billion shares, compared with the 18.28 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additonal reporting by Niket Nishant and Utkarsh Hathi in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)