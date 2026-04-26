Report: Stetson transfer, Washington native Ethan Copeland holds Zoom call with Gonzaga

One of the top shooters in the country could join a Gonzaga program that’s coming off the worst 3-point shooting season of the Mark Few era.

Ethan Copeland, a Stetson transfer and Sunnyside, Washington, native who just completed his first season with the Hatters, recently held a Zoom call with Gonzaga’s coaching staff , according to a report from League Ready’s Sam Kayser.

Copeland also had recent Zoom visits with two of Gonzaga’s former foes in the West Coast Conference, Loyola Marymount and Pacific, and is receiving interest from VCU, Marshall and others, according to Kayser.

The 6-foot-2 guard would become an immediate perimeter threat for a Gonzaga team that finished with the lowest 3-point percentage of the Few era, making just 33.3% of its attempts in 2025-26.

Copeland was one of the nation’s best shooters during his freshman year at Stetson, both in terms of accuracy and volume. He ranked 16th nationally in both total 3-point makes (109) and percentage (42.9%) while scoring 15.0 points per game for a Stetson team that finished 12-21 overall and 7-11 in ASUN play.

Copeland made 3.3 3s per game on 7.7 attempts while making 44.1% of his overall shots and 79.4% of his free throws. The guard also averaged 3.7 assists, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals while playing 32.1 minutes per game.

In his final three games against Florida Gulf Coast, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay, Copeland averaged 22.3 points for Stetson and made 15 total 3-pointers. He made at least five 3s in nine games and buried a season-high nine triples while scoring a season-high 29 points in a Dec. 15 game against Rhodes.

Copeland played two junior college seasons, one at Utah State University Eastern and another at Salt Lake Community College, before joining Stetson’s roster in 2025-26.

The Washington native was a three-year varsity starter at Sunnyside High School before moving to Utah, where he played one season at Lone Peak High, located roughly 20 minutes north of Provo.

The Zags are set to return their top 3-point shooter from last season, along with point guard Mario Saint-Supery, and bring in two other guards, Germany’s Jack Kayil and Houston transfer Isiah Harwell.