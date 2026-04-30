Providence honors Christ Kitchen CEO with award

Providence selected the CEO of Christ Kitchen to receive the annual award named after a nun who was known for her inspiration and advocacy.

Kim Kelly, CEO of Christ Kitchen, was named as the 2026 recipient of the Sister Peter Claver Humanitarian Award. The honor is named for Claver, who died in 1991, and is designed to go to those who demonstrate a commitment to serving others.

Kelly, as leader of Christ Kitchen, operates a support program for women overcoming addiction, poverty, incarceration and those who were victims of trafficking. The organization offers trauma counseling for women navigating complex histories, according to a news release.

Kelly also serves as a chaplain for the Spokane Police Department.

“The mission of Christ Kitchen and my work with the Spokane Police Department are close to my heart, and to be recognized in the name of a leader as compassionate as Sister Peter Claver is a profound honor,” Kelly said in the news release. “This award is a testament not just to my efforts, but to the resilience of the women we serve and the strength of our Spokane community.”

Kelly has previously received other honors, including Women in Business Leadership Award, Bank of America Neighborhood Champion and Irish Woman of the Year.

Her most recent award is named for Claver, a nun who was a member of the Sisters of Providence. She led Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center for 10 years and was known for offering comfort and inspiration while advocating for faith and caring for the disadvantaged, according to the news release.

Providence continues Claver’s legacy each year by celebrating those whose work reflects Claver’s life’s work.