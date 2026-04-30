Spokane Symphony brings Danny Elfman’s music of ‘Batman’ to life

From staff reports

The music behind Michael Keaton’s “Batman” performance will be brought to life by the Spokane Symphony this weekend.

In 1989, legendary director Tim Burton took his distinct style and formed his interpretation of iconic superhero figure, Batman. With a stacked cast featuring Keaton as Batman, Jack Nicholson as the Joker and Kim Basinger as Vicki Vale, the film has gone down as an all-time fan favorite among the many adaptations of the caped crusader.

As the film plays on the Fox Theater big screen, the Spokane Symphony will perform Danny Elfman’s score alongside the movie in real time. Elfman’s dark, gothic mood sets the tone of themes like “Waltz to the Death,” “Descent into Mystery” and, of course, “The Batman Theme.”

Morihiko Nakahara, who was once assistant conductor of the Spokane Symphony and is now music director of the South Carolina Philharmonic, will return for a second time this season to conduct. Nakahara is known for his ability to conduct an orchestra alongside films such as “Jurassic Park,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and another Burton feature, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” He also regularly conducts the “Star Wars” concerts at the Fox.

Tickets for the Saturday performance start at $26 and can be purchased through the Fox Theater website.