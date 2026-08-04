Mariners release Mitch Garver, Rob Refsnyder; Jhonny Pereda to return from Tacoma

By Ryan Divish and Adam Jude Seattle Times

A day after the trade deadline, the Mariners finalized a flurry of roster transactions Tuesday, starting with the release of veterans Mitch Garver and Rob Refsnyder, industry sources told the Seattle Times.

Taylor Ward, a right-handed-hitting outfielder acquired in a trade with Baltimore on Monday, will take Refsnyder’s roster spot.

Catcher Jhonny Pereda is being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to replace Garver, a 35-year-old veteran who had re-signed with the Mariners in spring training at the urging of Cal Raleigh.

Refsnyder, a 35-year-old outfielder/DH, signed a one-year, $6.25-million free-agent deal with the Mariners last winter. Refsnyder had a strong track record against left-handed pitching throughout his career, but he failed to fulfill that role with the Mariners, hitting .140 with four homers in 114 at-bats this season.

Refsnyder spent more than a month on the injured list with chronic knee issues; he returned last week and hit a homer and a double in the Mariners’ win at Dodger Stadium, but went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and a walk in his next six plate appearances.

Refsnyder’s struggles were particularly pronounced at T-Mobile Park, where he hit .069 (4-for-58) with one homer, 17 strikeouts, two walks and a .232 OPS.

The 30-year-old Pereda, in his first season in the Mariners organization, performed well in 19 games earlier this season when Raleigh was on the injured list. Pereda hit .270 (17-for-63) with two homers and a .689 OPS.

This story will be updated.