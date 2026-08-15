Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Philip S. Schwartz and Chelsea A. Kinney, both of Spokane Valley.

Jay L. Wittenkeller and Hyejeong D. Jung, both of Spokane.

Tanner T. Krygier and Brittney M. Burt, both of Moscow.

Humphrey A. Oyoo and Cece A. Mokua, both of Spokane Valley.

Alex M. Josquin and Malia M. Vance, both of Spokane Valley.

James T. Walker and Emma A. Torres, both of Spokane Valley.

Kolby J. Langford and Delaney R. Fiske, both of Medical Lake.

Wyatt H. Henry, of Houston, and Chloe A. Noller, of Chattaroy.

Matthew T. Vonasek and Michaela A. Zollars, both of Chattaroy.

Daniel C. Hircock and Kristin M. Ince, both of Spokane.

Dumont D. Welliver and Eliza R. Salazar, both of Spokane.

Colin C. Calvert and Lauren A. Erickson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

PBA Property Management LLC v. Kristen Erickson, et al., restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Nina L. Douville, et al., restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Joey A. Eakle, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Rosa E. Chavez, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Angelica L. Lomen, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Deanna Y. Carr, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Amanda Dushi, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Noor I. A. Farraj, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Anna M. Ackerman, money claimed owed.

Citibank N.A. v. Luciana G. Nato Huaman, complaint.

Alysha Raling v. Lily K. Ellingwood and Scott Ellingwood, complaint for damages.

Kathy Foust v. Nina Muir and Jason Muir, complaint.

Basil M. Griffin, III, M.D. v. MDVIP LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Swain, Zelda and Maselko, Jacek

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Christopher A. Reed, 43; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Clement Vela, also known as Clemente Vela, 43; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Triston M. Ruffin, also known as Triston Ruffin, 19; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Brandy Bremmeyer, 33; $564.05 restitution, 80 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of third-degree assault.

Sarah M. Langford, 43; 12 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kurt D. Zacher, 37; 96 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, harassment, domestic unlawful imprisonment and tampering with a witness.

Brandon G. Fortune, 32; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to custodial assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Shana T. Santos, Spokane; debts of $59,655.

David G. R. Dominguez, Veradale; debts of $46,531.

Joaquin E. Leal-Rodriguez, Spokane; debts of $81,105.

Sarah S. Isakson, Spokane; debts of $239,808.

Quintin L. Peters, Spokane; debts of $13,015.

Marie L. Pantoja, Moses Lake; debts of $122,894.

Mindy D. Strom, Spokane; debts of $44,934.

Stanley and Jeanelle Lane, Colville; debts of $335,114.

Davis D. Critelli, Spokane; debts of $163,288.

Natalya and Pavel Romanov, Colbert; debts of $247,714.

Denise J. Roberson, Mead; debts of $43,363.

Danielle M. and Michael D. Haas, Spokane Valley; debts of $445,781.

Wage-earner petitions

Franklin O. Schubach, Liberty Lake; debts not listed.

Allysa A. McManis, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jessica N. Daniels, 37; 180 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized camping on public property.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Bernard B. Payne, 37; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Denzel D. Porter, 33; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

Bradley A. Pullen, 39; 15 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault and making a false statement to a public servant.

Bradlee L. Vigil-Cross, 24; 24 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Krestian B. Wagner, 29; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy J. Wood, 51; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, second-degree reckless driving.