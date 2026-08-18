U.S. Rep. Randy Fine caught snooping inside home’s mailbox

By Martin E. Comas Orlando Sentinel

Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Fine will not face federal charges after he was caught Sunday on a security camera peeking inside the porch mailbox of an Ormond Beach, Florida, home and flipping through each letter, according to the website TMZ.

The porch scene was first reported by the news website The Space Coast Rocket. Fine’s office later confirmed to TMZ that it was the congressman seen on the Ring camera video.

On the security video, Fine — wearing a red hat and blue shirt from his campaign — is seen walking into the front porch, ringing the doorbell, then looking around for a moment before opening the wall-mounted mailbox and rifling through individual letters.

He does not remove anything from the mailbox, nor does he place anything inside.

A woman called Ormond Beach Police to report that she was watching remotely through her Ring camera’s app that a man was going through her mailbox, according to TMZ.

The TMZ website also reported that the homeowner did not want to press charges.

Messages left on Fine’s cellphone and at his campaign headquarters were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

It is against federal law for anyone other than a Postal Service employee or the homeowner to tamper, remove or place anything inside a mailbox. Fine would also have not have been allowed under federal law to leave his campaign literature inside the mailbox.

Fine’s District 6, which he won in a special election last year after former U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz resigned to become President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, stretches across six counties including St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam, Volusia, Marion and northern Lake, where it includes Mount Dora, Eustis and Lady Lake.

Fine, however, has resided dozens of miles away in the Melbourne area.

Fine has been in an ugly GOP primary battle with far-right challenger Dan Bilzerian, who has been slammed by Republican leaders including House Speaker Mike Johnson for “a slew of antisemitic ads and verbal attacks targeting Fine,” who is Jewish, according to ABC News. Bilzerian’s content “has also included references to Adolf Hitler and explicit antisemitic tropes.”

Last week, Fine reported a swastika on one of his campaign signs, according to News 6 Orlando.

Fine has his own history of anti-Muslim rhetoric, including writing last year on X that that the Palestinian movement “must be put down by any means necessary. … We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender. That needs to be the same here.”

Fine also wrote Sunday that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim, is a “Jihadi” who “needs to be denaturalized and sent back to Uganda.”

Fine also faces GOP primary candidates Manuel Asensio, Aaron Baker, and Charles Gambaro in the primary.