Northern Arizona University student dies at fraternity ‘rush’ event, 3 arrested

By Kathy Tulumello Arizona Republic

An 18-year-old Northern Arizona University student died after an off-campus “rush” event, and three members of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity were arrested on suspicion of hazing, according to Flagstaff police.

The name of the student who died was not released by authorities.

The death stunned the university, which has about 20,000 students on its Flagstaff campus. “This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his family, friends and all members of our community who are grieving,” the university said in an unsigned statement.

Police were called at 8:44 a.m. Saturday to a house on ‌South Pinegrove Road, where the 18-year-old was found unresponsive. Police and later paramedics tried lifesaving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the house, Flagstaff ‌police spokesperson Sgt. Jerry Rintala said.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the residence ‌and executed search warrants, Rintala said.

The dead student had attended a gathering at the residence the previous evening, identified as a “rush” event for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, Rintala said. Alcohol was consumed by several people, including pledge candidates, and the deceased student, Rintala said.

Three NAU students and members of the ​Delta Tau Delta fraternity were arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention ‌Facility on suspicion of the criminal charge ⁠of hazing, Rintala said.

They were identified as Carter Eslick, 20, the fraternity’s new member educator; Ryan Creech, 20, fraternity vice president; and Riley Cass, 20, fraternity treasurer. All were ‌executive board members of the fraternity, Rintala said.

The university, in its statement Saturday, announced it had placed an interim suspension on the Delta Tau Delta chapter as school officials conducted an investigation of student conduct separate from the criminal investigation.

Counseling and ‌support resources were available to faculty and staff, the university said.

“We appreciate the diligence of the Flagstaff Police Department as they work to establish the facts and pursue accountability, and NAU stands ready to support the investigation as it unfolds,” the university statement said. “We want to be clear: The safety and ‌well-being of our students remain our ​highest priorities. ‌Violence, hazing or any other behavior that endangers others has no place at NAU.”

The national fraternity overseeing the local chapter issued a statement on Sunday.

Delta Tau Delta International Fraternity CEO Jack Kreman said in a prepared statement that the organization was “aware and deeply saddened” by the student’s death ‌and confirmed that the Theta Omega chapter at NAU has been placed on interim suspension.

“Our position on hazing is clear: It is the antithesis of brotherhood and a violation of the values of Delta Tau Delta,” Kreman said.

He added that ​the chapter is prohibited from holding activities while both a law enforcement investigation and an internal fraternity review are ongoing, and that members have been encouraged to cooperate with authorities.

The fraternity said it would not provide additional details about the arrests or the student who died.

Rintala said detectives were continuing to follow up on leads, to ⁠review evidence and to coordinate with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause ​and manner of death.

“Out of respect for the family of the decedent and pending investigative findings, no ⁠additional details will be released at this time,” he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect