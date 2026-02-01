Record bass caught in San Diego

By Pete Thomas For the Win For the Win

A massively rotund, 17.6-pound largemouth bass was caught Friday at Lake Jennings in San Diego County, setting a waterbody record.

Ryan Henson’s extraordinary catch, it’s worth noting, occurred one day after the reservoir was stocked with 1,500 pounds of rainbow trout.

Images on Facebook reveal a bass belly that’s not bulging with eggs, as one follower remarked. But “full of trout,” according to Lake Jennings.

Henson was fishing with a large swimbait designed to entice giant bass.

His catch is impressive, considering that it’s rare anywhere in the country to catch largemouth bass topping 15 pounds.

According to the International Game Fish Association, the all-tackle world record is a 22-pound, 4-ounce largemouth bass caught at Montgomery Lake, Georgia, in 1932.

The California record is 21 pounds, 12 ounces, for a bass caught at Castaic Lake in Los Angles County in 1991.

Henson, who released his catch after it was weighed and photographed, was criticized by some for placing the fish on the ground for one photo. But generally, he was congratulated.

The top comment: “Might as well stop fishing there. You can’t top that.”

This article originally appeared on For The Win

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect