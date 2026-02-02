Amazon lays off almost 2,200 Seattle-area employees

By Alex Halverson Seattle Times

Amazon laid off 2,198 Seattle-area employees last week, according to a state regulatory filing.

The layoffs are part of the 16,000 jobs the company cut amid corporate restructuring. They also follow a round from October, when more than 2,300 Amazon employees in the Puget Sound region lost their jobs.

Of the almost 2,200 employees laid off in the most recent round, more than 1,400 were based in Seattle and about 630 were based in Bellevue. The rest were spread throughout various locations, and some of the workers were based remotely.

Most U.S.-based employees were offered 90 days to look for new roles inside Amazon. Those who don’t land a position will receive severance packages that include pay, outplacement services and health insurance benefits.

In a memo to employees last week, Amazon’s head of human resources, Beth Galetti, said the company’s continued workforce reductions were part of an effort to remove layers of management and reduce bureaucracy.

Amazon’s local layoffs last week add to the thousands of tech jobs lost in the past year from Seattle-area companies like Microsoft as well as those with large hubs in the region like Meta.

Altogether, tech companies have laid off almost 9,800 Washington-based workers since January 2025. That includes 393 employees let go from T-Mobile on Monday, according to a state regulatory filing.