Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow

Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter during the 140th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Monday in Punxsutawney, Pa. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Getty Images)

By Rob Tornoe Philadelphia Inquirer

Expect the deep cold that parts of the United States have been experiencing to continue for the next six weeks, at least according to Punxsutawney Phil.

The weather-predicting groundhog saw his shadow Monday outside his hole at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. If you believe such things, that means the entire country – including the snow-covered section of the Northeast – can expect below-average temperatures for the next six weeks.

Despite the frigid temperatures in Punxsutawney, thousands of Phil’s biggest fans gathered early in the morning for what remains the weirdest celebration of meteorology and marmots.

What do forecasters say?

Predicting the arrival of spring beyond the vernal equinox on March 20 is tricky business, especially when trying to apply it to a regionally diverse country as large as the United States.

As of Sunday, NOAA was predicting below-average temperatures in February along most of the East Coast all the way west to the Mississippi River. But that’s counterbalanced by above-average temperatures predicted along the West Coast inland as far as Texas.

In the Philadelphia region, temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing for at least the next week, with another cold snap possible for the weekend.

The warmest day in the Philadelphia region is expected to be Tuesday, where highs could reach the mid-30s, briefly cracking freeing by a couple of degrees.

“Outside of that, our high temperatures through the week are looking to be below freezing,” said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office, where it dipped to minus 1 degrees Sunday morning.

In Philadelphia, the temperature has remained below freezing for 10 straight days, dating back to Jan. 23, when the mercury reached 42 degrees. That’s the longest stretch of consecutive freezing days the city’s experienced in nearly 40 years, dating back to Decemeber 1989.

For sake of comparison, the normal high temperature in Philadelphia in the beginning of February is 42 degrees.

How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil ?

Were you actually expecting a four-legged creature to accurately predict the weather?

In short, no, I wouldn’t peg my plans over the next six weeks on Phil’s prediction. According to a 2025 analysis by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, Phil’s forecast has only been accurate 35% of time, dating back more than a century.

Last year, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, which appears to be his latest fail. Nationally, the contiguous U.S. saw near-average temperatures in February and much-above-average temperatures in March 2025, according to NOAA.

“Phil’s forecast was incorrect,” NOAA said bluntly.

Stuffed groundhog sports better accuracy

Why brave frigid temperatures in the early-morning hours to wait on Phil when you can just pull a stuffed groundhog out of the closet?

That’s what the folks in Lancaster do. Every Groundhog Day since 1907, handlers at the Hibernating Governor of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge in Quarryville fetch the remains of Octoraro Orphie – often sporting a top hat and bow tie – to offer some weather divination.

They do get outside, celebrating with a parade that ends at the so-called Pinnacle of Prognostication (their tongue-in-cheek description of a manure spreader), where Orphie’s forecast is delivered to the faithful.

What’s wild is the stuffed groundhog is surprisingly accurate, nailing its prediction more than 52% of the time, according to a NOAA analysis done last year.

Orphie did not see his shadow Monday, predicting an early spring. We’ll see which groundhog ends up being right.

Lancaster is a hotbed for groundhog activity, sporting several weather-predicting furballs, including Mount Joy Minnie (who did not see her shadow), M.T. Parker (who did), and a pair of actual living groundhogs in Elliott and Lilly at Acorn Acres who were set to offer their predictions Monday evening.

But none of Pennsylvania’s native groundhogs have been as accurate over the years as Staten Island Chuck. Dating back to 1981, Chuck (who also goes by Charles G. Hogg) has accurately predicted an early spring or six more week of winter an astounding 85% of the time, according to NOAA’s analysis.

On Monday, Chuck agreed with Phil, predicting six more weeks of winter, which seems like a safe call.

Chuck has been able to remain accurate despite dealing with much more harrowing conditions than his Pennsylvania counterpart. In 2009, Chuck bit then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg and was secretly replaced by his granddaughter, Charlotte, for the 2014 ceremony. Unfortunately, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped Charlotte on the ground, and the groundhog died several days later.

How did this whole marmot predicting the weather thing start?

According to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, Romans took the early Christian holiday Candlemas to Germany, where it was said that if there was enough sun on Candlemas Day for a badger to cast a shadow, there would be six more weeks of bad weather.

German immigrants brought this tradition to Pennsylvania, and in 1886 the editor of Punxsutawney’s newspaper teamed up with a group of groundhog hunters to begin the legend of Punxsutawney Phil’s weather prowess. So in the United States and Canada, we celebrate Groundhog Day on the same date Christians across the globe celebrate Candlemas.

Good luck trying to stream the movie “Groundhog Day” today





You’re not wrong if you remember seeing “Groundhog Day” on Netflix the other day. It’s just not there now.

The beloved 1993 comedy, staring Bill Murray and directed by the late Harold Ramis, left Netflix as of Sunday. Other than renting the film through a host of streaming platforms, the only other place to stream “Groundhog Day” on Groundhog Day is AMC+, a subscription service few have that’ll set you back $9.99 a month (though it does have a seven-day free trial).

If you still have a cable subscription, “Groundhog Day” is also airing all day on AMC beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, so set your DVR.

Are there any other Groundhog Day movies?





Listen, we all love “Groundhog Day,” but to some watching it each and every year is starting to feel a bit like the movie’s repetitive plot.

There are plenty of Christmas, Halloween and even Valentine’s Day movies for us to choose from. Aren’t there any other films that take place on Groundhog Day?

Sadly, no. About the best you’ll get are a few animated short films, such as the early Disney flick “Winter” (featuring Walt Disney’ uncredited voice as a raccoon) and 1947’s “One Meat Brawl” from Warner Bros. And that’s only if you can find them.

Now, if you’re looking for a movie swiping the premise of “Groundhog Day” – someone living the same day over and over again – there are a few options, from Tom Cruise in “Edge of Tomorrow” to the sci-fi comedy “Palm Springs,” staring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti.

There’s also 1998’s “Run Lola Run,” a German thriller where Franka Potente’s protagonist gets three chances to re-run the same 20 minutes to save the life of her boyfriend.