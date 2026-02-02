Holy smokes! Mariners, Cal Raleigh honored in WA Legislature for 2025 season

Mariners Broadcaster Rick Rizzs signs autographs in the Senate chamber after lawmakers unanimously adopted a resolution to recognize the team on Monday, Feb 2. (Mitchell Roland / The Spokesman-Review)

OLYMPIA – While Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter early Monday morning, hours later the Washington state Senate offered the clearest sign that warmer weather is just around the corner.

Days before the team heads to spring training to prepare for the 2026 season, the state Senate unanimously adopted a resolution Monday afternoon to recognize the Seattle Mariners and breakout catcher Cal Raleigh for last year’s historic campaign.

Introduced by state Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, the resolution recognizes the team for the resilience they showed through a number of injuries, their September hot streak to win the AL West and their run to the AL Championship Series.

The resolution also says Raleigh, who finished second in voting for Most Valuable Player, was “robbed by national baseball writers” of the award. The resolution celebrates manager, and former player, Dan Wilson for winning the AL West in his first full year leading the team, and President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto for winning Executive of the Year.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved, That the Washington State Senate congratulate the 2025 Seattle Mariners on winning the American League West Division and coming so close to finally reaching the World Series, and congratulate Cal Raleigh on his historic Mariners Nation MVP season,” the resolution states.

Schoesler said he was inspired to bring the resolution because baseball is “something that unites us.”

“My colleagues on the floor that may not agree with me, and I may not agree with them, we can agree on celebrating the success of the Mariners,” Schoesler said in an interview. “And we need things that bring us together more than tear us apart.”

Dipoto, Wilson, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander and Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs were on hand in the Senate chambers to formally receive the recognition. Lawmakers and staff alike jumped at the chance to meet the guests of honor, with many taking photos, asking for autographs and shaking their hands.

As he sat up on the dais next to Wilson and Rizzs, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said the team had “filled our hearts with joy and pride and gratitude and hope.”

Speaking from the Senate floor, Schoesler said he prays that Rizzs will have the opportunity to call a World Series game this year. Rizzs, who has been the voice of some of the most historic moments in team history, recently announced that the 2026 season would be his final one.

“Everything you’ve done for the Mariners, baseball, you deserve it,” Schoesler said.