SpaceX acquires xAI in record-setting deal as Musk looks to unify AI and space ambitions 

By Echo Wang and Joey Roulette Reuters

Elon Musk said on Monday that SpaceX has acquired his artificial-intelligence startup xAI in a record-setting deal that unifies Musk’s AI and space ambitions by combining the rocket-and-satellite company with the maker of the Grok chatbot.

The deal, first reported by Reuters last week, represents one of the most ambitious tie-ups in the technology sector yet, combining a space-and-defense contractor with a fast-growing AI developer whose costs are largely driven by ‌chips, data centers and energy. It could also bolster SpaceX’s data-center ambitions as Musk competes with rivals like Alphabet’s Google, ‌Meta, Amazon-backed Anthropic and OpenAI in the AI sector.

The transaction ‌values SpaceX at $1 trillion, and xAI at $250 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“This marks not just the next chapter, but the next book in SpaceX and xAI’s mission: scaling to make a sentient sun to understand the Universe and extend the ​light of consciousness to the stars!” Musk said.

The purchase of ‌xAI sets a new record for ⁠the world’s largest M&A deal, a distinction held for more than 25 years when Vodafone bought Germany’s Mannesmann in a hostile takeover valued at $203 billion ‌in 2000, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The combined company of SpaceX and xAI is expected to price shares at about $527 each, another person familiar with the matter said. SpaceX was already the world’s ‌most valuable privately held company, last valued at $800 billion in a recent insider share sale. XAI was last valued at $230 billion in November, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The merger comes as the space company plans a blockbuster public offering this year ‌that could value it at over $1.5 ​trillion, ‌two people familiar with the matter said.

SpaceX, xAI and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal further consolidates Musk’s far-flung business empire and fortunes into a tighter, mutually reinforcing ecosystem – what some investors and analysts informally call the “Muskonomy” – ‌which already includes Tesla, brain-chip maker Neuralink and tunnel firm the Boring Company.

The world’s richest man has a history of merging his ventures together. Musk folded social media platform X into xAI through a ​share swap last year, giving the AI startup access to the platform’s data and distribution. In 2016, he used Tesla’s stock to buy his solar-energy company SolarCity.

The agreement could draw scrutiny from regulators and investors over governance, valuation and conflicts of interest given Musk’s overlapping leadership roles across ⁠multiple firms, as well as the potential movement of engineers, proprietary technology and ​contracts between entities.

SpaceX also holds billions of dollars in federal contracts with NASA, the ⁠Department of Defense and intelligence agencies, which all have some authority to review M&A transactions for national security and other risks.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York, Joey Roulette in Washington and Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Alan Barona, Dawn Kopecki and Matthew Lewis)