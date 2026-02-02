State awards $12.1 million for EV charging stations following federal delay

OLYMPIA – Washington will move forward on a project to install 14 new electric vehicle charging stations along four state highways following a recent federal court ruling.

The Washington state Department of Transportation announced Thursday it had awarded $12.1 million in federal funding to install the charging stations along Interstate 90 and U.S. highways 97, 195 and 395.

The projects are expected to be completed in the next two years.

“These projects fill key gaps in the state’s highway EV charging network and will make electric vehicle travel even more convenient,” Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith said in a statement. “We’re pleased to invest these federal funds with companies that will now build, operate and maintain these charging stations.”

According to the agency, the new charging stations will be built in Cle Elum, Ellensburg, George, Issaquah, Moses Lake, North Bend, Ritzville and Veradale along I-90; in Goldendale and Toppenish along U.S. 97; Colfax and Pullman along U.S. 195; and Colville and Deer Park along U.S. 395.

The announcement follows a ruling in federal court that ordered the federal Department of Transportation to release around $1 billion in funding for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

The program was included in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, though the Trump administration announced it would review the funding soon after taking office last year. The delay prompted a federal lawsuit from Washington and 16 other states.

On Monday, a federal judge issued a final ruling which ordered the funding to be released.

“All across the state, Washingtonians are embracing clean energy and switching to electric vehicles, and they need a robust network of charging stations,” Attorney General Nick Brown said in a statement. “That’s why my team and I have fought so hard to make sure the federal government follows the law and provides the funding that Congress intended.”