Rep. Michael Baumgartner accepting nominations for Eastern Washington teacher to attend State of the Union address

WASHINGTON – For the second consecutive year, Rep. Michael Baumgartner is inviting an Eastern Washington teacher to attend the State of the Union address as his guest.

Each member of Congress gets to invite one guest to view the president’s annual speech to lawmakers in the House chamber, which will take place on Feb. 24 this year. Last year, the Spokane Republican invited Stacey Nash, a career and technical education teacher at Wilbur-Creston High School, to sit in the gallery above the House floor as President Donald Trump addressed Congress for the first time since returning to office.

“Teachers ignite curiosity, build confidence, and shape the leaders of tomorrow,” Baumgartner said in a statement. “Last year’s inaugural contest was an incredible experience, and I was honored to have Stacey Nash from Wilbur-Creston join me at the State of the Union. This year, I’m excited to continue the tradition, giving students across Eastern Washington the chance to spotlight the teachers who make a lasting difference in their lives.”

His office is accepting nominations for what he calls the “Classroom to the Capitol” contest until Sunday. Students, parents, school administrators and fellow teachers may nominate any teacher in Washington’s 5th Congressional District.

According to Baumgartner’s office, nominations should include an essay of 250-500 words describing why a teacher deserves to attend the State of the Union, where Trump is expected to tout his administration’s actions over the past year and preview what’s to come in the year ahead. The essay should describe the teacher’s “impact on students, creativity in instruction, commitment to excellence, and any unique achievements that set them apart.”

The congressman’s office notes that, as required by House ethics rules, the winning teacher must pay for their own travel and lodging. Lawmakers are barred from selling their tickets to the yearly address or otherwise using them to raise money.

Nominations should include the teacher’s full name, school and contact information and be emailed to collin.tracy@mail.house.gov with the subject line “State of the Union Teacher Nomination,” Baumgartner’s office says.