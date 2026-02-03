Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Wilberth N. Salazar Aguilera and Ruth E. Bruzzese Cooley, both of Spokane.

David E. Ghramm and Kelsey B. Lersbak, both of Spokane.

Frederick H. Smith and Nicolly K. Smole, both of Spokane.

Tylor H. Guillot and Michael A. Lujan, both of Spokane.

Jerico D. Guzman Nepacena and Sein Kim, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Housing Quarters LLC v. Michael Matthew, restitution of premises.

Monika Apartments LLC v. Jesse Raulston, restitution of premises.

Gaines Haven LLC v. Lyle W. Click, Jr., restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Lawrence Boyd, restitution of premises.

Pina Villa Associates LLC v. Jerome McCullum, restitution of premises.

VOA on Broadway Living Center v. Sierra Davies, restitution of premises.

Pine Villa Associates LLC v. Connor McGhee, restitution of premises.

Boradmoor Apartments LLC v. Stephen Awjat, et al., restitution of premises.

Take Up the Cause v. Joan Curtis, restitution of premises.

Ruby Apartments LLC v. Kaitlyn J. Purdy, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. John Windmayer, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Kylee Dobson, et al., restitution of premises.

Fr Bach Housing IV LLC v. Jaime D. Williams, restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Troy T. Shaw, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Patrick R. Kristensen, et al., restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Kerri Williams, restitution of premises.

Sherry Flory v. Sean Stitch, restitution of premises.

M5X2 Fund III LLC v. Heather M. Cruce, restitution of premises.

Grand Coulee Building LLC v. Heather M. Cruce, restitution of premises.

Timothy Norwick v. Michelle Norvell, restitution of premises.

David Wolny and Peggy Wolny v. Rana Ahmad, MD, Providence Health and Services and Columbia Surgical Specialists, P.S., complaint for damages.

Michelle R. Marler and Randy Marler v. Spokane Digestive Disease Center, P.S., Wendy Foulkrod and Julie M. Cook, complaint.

Shawn Wolff v. Kip Barrington, Kelly’s Country Place Inc., complaint for personal injuries.

Finley Construction Inc. v. Jack Sunshine Peak LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Devaney, Trevor and Janna L.

Shumaker, Amber R. and Michael R.

Dean, Taquesha D. and Hinton, Tabian

Solem, Paityn S. and Morgan, Jordyn P. R.

Bush, Gynny K. and Jana L.

Kness, Karen J. and John P.

Farmer, Corey S. and Acosta, Desiree M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Curtis D. McKelvey, 42; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Elijah G. Laitinen, 29; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Cody L. Sawka, 32; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Tyler S. Keener, also known as Tyler W. Keener, 37; 25 months in prison, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Ricky E. R. Andrade, 22; $60 restitution, 217 days in jail with credit given for 217 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree domestic assault and four counts of order violation.

Leif A. Ashworth, 29; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Tyler W. Palmer, 22; $815 restitution, 36 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic child assault.

Daniel J. McKenzie, 38; 72 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Damarre Williams, 21; one day in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a pistol and discharging firearms.

Taijon A. Bernier, 22; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Travis O. Bennett, 30; 19 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Charles J. A. Cislo, 37; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Joshua G. Coco, 27; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Ryan S. Collins, 53; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jeffrey T. Ervin, 34; 15 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Annemarie Fendler-Horsley, 68; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Seth G. Ford, 44; 21 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kieyran K. Gallagher, 21; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jacob K. Johnson, 35; 28 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Kyle M. Kassman, 38; 12 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Christopher I. Kelsey, 45; 17 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Samuel G. Laverdure, 37; 60 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Matthew R. Levy, 38; 15 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Shawn M. Loflin, 39; 17 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Alex T. Matt, 36; 11 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Brandon E. McCulla, 32; 17 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and making a false statement to a public servant.

Brady M. Olds, 55; 10 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Marcel A. Rodriguez, 25; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jesse P. Sanchez, 29; 22 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

William J. Wynne, 33; 18 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Marquis C. Leighton, 32; 30 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Bryan T. Hill, 56; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lucas C. Holmquist, 56; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kamelia C. Kosa, 26; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Eric Masibo, 58; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

James D. Mitchell, 21; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ryan A. Haskell, 29; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Austen Justice, 21; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Martine M. Lopez, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.