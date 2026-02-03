What history says about Patriots, Seahawks uniform selections

New England’s uniforms

The Patriots’ record this season in the all-white jerseys: 5-0

New England is a flawless 5-for-5 in white-on-white this season. That includes its last outing, the AFC Championship Game blizzard in Denver. Maybe Drake Maye likes his photos with monochrome filters. Maybe K’Lavon Chaisson levels up in the name of whole milk. Whatever it is, it’s working.

The Pats wore white jerseys with navy pants in Week 7 to go 6-0 overall; all three of their losses were in blue or red. Empirically speaking, this is the right choice. Those silver helmets shine at the top, and the side stripe looks clean.

The Patriots’ record in the Super Bowl in white jerseys: 4-2

Before the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick reign yielded nine Super Bowl runs, the Patriots had been 0-2 with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. They wore white in their 35-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 31, Bill Parcells’ final season as the head coach in New England. In their first Super Bowl trip, a 46-10 drubbing courtesy of the famed 1985 Chicago Bears, the Pats had on red jerseys with white pants.

The Brady-Belichick Patriots went 2-2 in navy, but 4-1 in white. That iteration wore the road digs in each of their last four berths, too. The Los Angeles Rams clampdown, “Philly Special,” 28-3, Malcolm Butler at the goal line — they all happened in white.

Seattle’s uniforms

The Seahawks’ record this season in the all-navy jerseys: 6-0

The full dark blue is undeniably sleek. The gray-green accents screech off the canvas, and the neon wings around the shoulder pads are nothing if not unique. Like their opponent, the Seahawks wore this get-up in the conference championship. They’re 6-0 in the specific navy-on-navy, but 7-1 in the navy jersey. Blame the Week 1 loss on the gray bottoms.

The Seahawks’ record in the Super Bowl in navy jerseys: 0-2

Seattle made its first Super Bowl in the 2005 season, when its main color was “Seahawk blue” rather than the “college navy” it sports now. It lost that inaugural trip to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Soon after the franchise’s 2012 Nike redesign, it appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, alternating uniforms in each one. The “Legion of Boom” took all the orange out of Peyton Manning and his Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 48. Extra props for winning a cold-weather Super Bowl while wearing white.

Wilson, Pete Carroll and the dominant defense claimed their conference again in the 2014 season, then chose navy for the grand finale against the Patriots. But Marshawn Lynch didn’t get the ball at the 1-yard line, and the Seahawks didn’t repeat as champs.

Super Bowl uniform history

Teams’ record in the Super Bowl in white jerseys: 37-22

Through 59 Super Bowls, the team in white jerseys has 37 wins while those in color jerseys have 22 wins. Since the 2004 season, that advantage is even more pronounced, with white jerseys going 16-5 in that stretch. However, the two most recent champions did not wear white jerseys. The Philadelphia Eagles chose midnight green in Super Bowl 59, while the Kansas City Chiefs donned their home red uniforms in Super Bowl 58.

Also of note, this is the first Super Bowl between all-white and all-color uniforms. We still yearn for a throwback matchup … and this year would’ve been glorious. Seattle has its grunge-era Kingdome set with sea and forest colors. New England has the red update of Pat Patriot, who grins in snap formation. Can we lock this in for a potential Vol. III?