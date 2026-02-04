Alleged ransom note in Nancy Guthrie disappearance demands Bitcoin

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

A ransom note connected to the suspected abduction of Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie demanded millions in cryptocurrency and was shown to the “Today” show co-host by federal authorities.

Alarm bells began to sound Sunday when the 84-year-old matriarch missed church. She was last seen the night prior at her Tucson home, where she lives alone.

On Tuesday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News — whose Arizona affiliate station received one such apparent alleged ransom notice — that “like any piece of evidence,” investigators are “going to look at every aspect of that lead.”

The FBI ultimately reviewed the notice and shared it with the 54-year-old NBC journalist.

CBS affiliate KOLD-TV said it received an email Monday night "that appears to be one of the alleged ransom notes," which it then forwarded to the sheriff's department.

“Investigators are working to determine its credibility,” said the outlet.

TMZ reported that the sender is demanding millions in Bitcoin be sent to a certain address, which the outlet has verified.

“There are certain things they’re saying about what she was wearing and damage to the house,” said TMZ founder Harvey Levin. “We’ve contacted the sheriff’s department and we want to get them this letter.”

Nanos said the outlet reported the note prior to reaching out to authorities.

“We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie,” it tweeted. “Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI.”

By Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office cautioned people against jumping to conclusions, as “no suspect or person of interest has been identified at this time.”

“Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family. While we appreciate the public’s concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation,” they said.

Nanos told CBS that “the clock is literally ticking” as Nancy has “meds that are critical to her” and the situation “could be fatal if she doesn’t get those meds.”