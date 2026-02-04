Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson arrested in shooting death of son, 13

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson, Gregory Zecca, who mistakenly shot and killed his 13-year-old son some six months ago, has been arrested, authorities announced.

Zecca was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. He’s facing counts of using a firearm while under the influence and aggravated manslaughter, which comes with a potential punishment of life in prison.

The deadly gunfire erupted on July 19, during a a UFC watch party at an apartment in Naples, Florida.

Zecca was drinking alcohol for hours before he turned up with his son, Anthony, at his friend’s gathering on Sumter Grove Way, the sheriff’s office said. There, he drank more alcohol and smoked marijuana while he watched the UFC fight.

“Zecca repeatedly handled a firearm in the child’s presence, practicing drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing,” authorities said. “The firearm had initially been rendered safe by removing the magazine and clearing a live round from the chamber.”

At some point, though, “the magazine was reinserted and a round chambered, and Zecca discharged a single shot, fatally striking the child.”

Zecca’s blood alcohol level was approximately 0.116 at the time of the shooting, according to authorities. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

“This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss.”

In wake of the shooting, Zecca was placed on a psychiatric hold after his family said they were worried he would try and hurt himself if left alone.

Zecca’s stepfather, Dog, whose legal name is Duane Chapman, married Francie Chapman in 2021. Zecca is Francie’s son from a previous marriage

Chapman’s attorney, Joseph Lesniak, told TMZ the shooting “remains a devastating family tragedy.”

He continued: “We believe Greg loved his son deeply, and that this was a tragic accident — one that has left many lives permanently changed, especially Anthony’s, and Greg’s.”