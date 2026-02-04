Stage review: ‘The Lion King’ offers nostalgic revisiting of childhood with added depth and color

A kid's review

By Maxwell Bullis, age 8

The costumes brought “The Lion King” alive. I thought some of the actors were real animals, because their costumes were super duper good and hand-made amazingly.

The back legs of the hyena costumes were very flexible, so the actors were able to stand. They held stilts to make their front legs longer. Plus, I liked that they made the hyenas just like the hyenas in the movie. They even had the exact same voices, led by Shenzi, played by Martina Skyes.

Timon, however, was the best puppet (acted by Nick Cordileone). And Zazu (mastered by Nick Lamedica) was my second favorite. Timon is silly. I liked when he high-kicked the hyenas. It was funny when warthog Pumbaa (played by Danny Grumich) farted and the leaves wilted. Pumbaa’s back legs swung around when he was running and added to the comedy of the character. I felt emotional and then relieved when Timon survived the raging waters of the river he fell in, and he survived the crocodiles.

Every main character’s singing was amazing!

I was surprised how the kids did everything they did. When Simba and Nala (played by Aaron Chao and Journey Compas) rode the big bird puppets, I was surprised, because they didn’t seem old enough. I couldn’t believe the kids had to memorize that many lines. The kids are very talented and they must work hard every day.

The use of projections was amazing. The stampede of wildebeest looked real when little Simba (Chao) hung from the tree branch and really mean Scar (Peter Hargrave) let go of his brother. When Mufasa fell and died, I knew he was connected to a fly system, but I couldn’t see it, and I thought he really fell. I hoped the actor was OK. He was, but he must have had a lot of practice falling.

It felt a little disturbing when the hyenas ate Scar in the end.

The singing of Rafiki, played by Zama Magudulela, was just like the movie. Overall, the play had everything that the movie did, and this is now my favorite musical ever.