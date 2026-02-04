Stage review: ‘The Lion King’ offers nostalgic revisiting of childhood with added depth and color
As a millennial, 1994’s “The Lion King” film is a nostalgic visit back to childhood: the Elton John soundtrack, the first look for many children at the irreversibility of death, and the belly laughs that erupt after gas jokes from a particular meerkat and warthog.
As for the touring Broadway musical, playing at the First Interstate Center for the Arts through Feb. 15, it is just as nostalgic.
When “The Lion King” first came to town in 2005, I was 14 years old and attended the show at the then-Opera House with my mom. Now as a mom myself, 20 years later with a theater-loving child in tow, it hits differently. This time around, the Disney-produced musical’s transition scenes impressed me just as much, if not more than, most of the scenes with storytelling and song. With bright, colorful costumes and intricately choreographed dancing, plus behind-the-curtain puppetry and lighting that forced moods, the scene transitions felt like an alternative experience.
Early into the show, I embarrassingly forgot that there was a pit orchestra playing. I thought it was odd the show only featured two percussionists stage-side and piped in the rest of the music, but then quickly realized: No, that music is live – and perfect. The music was so clear and well-rounded, that my brain erroneously thought it was a previously produced recording.
The bellowing of Zama Magudulela, playing Rafiki, in the opening wail “Nants ingonyama …” – commonly misheard as “AAAA Zabenya” – in the “Circle of Life” left a pang in my chest, followed by a welling of tears. Soon after, large life-like, life-sized puppets flooded the aisles and the stage. The dual-headed movement between the cheetah and its actor was a mastery in puppetry. The stilt-walking actors inside the giraffes brought awe. And the little hops by the baby elephant brought joy.
Magudulela continued to give a top-tier performance throughout the show, bringing laughs even if sometimes in a language unknown to the audience.
Other noteworthy performances include Aaron Chao as Young Simba. His lionlike leaps were impressive. Journey Compas, as Young Nala, had strong vocals and bravely and confidently carried the stage in each scene.
“They Live In You,” (later reprised as “He Lives in You,” actually from the second “Lion King” film, I discovered in an argument lost to my husband) was beautifully sung by David D’Lancy Wilson, who played Mufasa. It is an important song for those who have experienced or grieve the loss of a family member, but it also leaves an important message for the living.
My son looked up at his dad during the song and cuddled in close to him, acknowledging he understood the song’s message. “There’s no mountain too great/ Hear these words and have faith/ They live in you/ They live in me/ They’re watching over/ Everything we see/ In every creature/ In every star/ In your reflection/ They live in you.” And that’s what it’s all about.