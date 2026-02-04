Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher A. Wichtendal and Aleksandra Y. Kalashnikov, both of Cheney.

Daniel R. Prater and Emylee A. E. O. Day, both of Spokane.

Ronald A. Bundy and Louise P. Dillard, both of Spokane.

Jacob R. Hill and Kelly R. Miller, both of Newman Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

AJC Management LLC v. Korielle Ralpho, et al., restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Carl Warren, et al., restitution of premises.

Browne’s Addition Apartments v. Marcus Mueller, et al., restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Corinna Destefano, restitution of premises.

Sou Y. Sun v. Matthew Savage, et al., restitution of premises.

Takesa Village Homeowners’ Cooperative v. Linda Plumstead, complaint for ejectment.

Michael K. Boyer v. Greenstone Corporation, complaint for damages.

Tina M. Perkins v. Cheney Public School District and Timothy Kennedy, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rowley, Tricia R. and Scott, Jeremy J.

Manley, Debbie K. and Nilas A.

Olmos, Jesus R. and Garcia, Noemi

Roberts, Marah N. and Billy R.

Roberts, Danielle M. and Ryan K.

Hill, Cassandra K. and Andrew C.

Gilead, Brett A. and Sutherland, Emily M.

Brudwick, Taylor S. and Kyler R.

Ehrhardt, Mary E. and Dennis J.

Sackman, Samantha J. and Jason D.

Mrkaljevic, Hatidza and Enes

Billings, Crystal A. and Lester E.

Canton, Michael L., II and Chelsey A.

Brosvik, Luke P. and Brooke E.

Lemus, Julie and William

Madrian, Jennifer and James

Flowers, Morgan G. and Tyler L.

Bowolick, Brandon and Wodarski, Christina

Izuora, Mariah and Courtney

Grzelczyk, Emily and Hardy, Gavin K.

Petrie, Nicolas A. and Rchel A. M.

Miller, Jonathan R. and Rachel E.

Serian, Michelle and Jamie

Hunt, Brian and Linda

Pritchard, Holli A. and Eckhardt, Theodore I.

Carpino, Isabel and Michael A.

Seitz, Celena J. and Eric G.

Jackson, Montana and Myles D.

McEwen, Travis J. and Shasta D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Gerald L. Patten, 54; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to money laundering and two counts of third-degree assault.

Zachary J. Mitchell, 35; $1,018.71 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Anthony S. Jungen-Bond, also known as Anthony S. Jungen, 34; 45 months in prison, 45 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Duane Chickene, 49; 19 months in prison, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary, attempted second-degree domestic assault, unlawful domestic imprisonment and harassment.

Kenzell J. Nelson McIntyre, 19; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Troy C. Young, 43; $15 restitution, 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Ezekiel L. M. Morgan, 23; 233 days in jail with credit given for 233 days served, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Diamond H. Carrazana, 35; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Arturo J. Champine, 34; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Adam L. McCarty, 22; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Cody S. Gary, 38; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Kimberly N. Montana, 35; $500 restitution, 115 days in jail with credit given for 115 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree malicious mischief.

Nicholas K. Brigman, 23; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jason Tipler-Barragan, 25; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Melody C. J. Edwards, 53; $13.86 restitution, 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jacob L. Baker, 28; 45 days in jail, protection order violation.

Anjinmej Bomato, 27; 175 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Lawrence T. Brown, 25; 67 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Steven Lewis, 33; 14 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Rachel S. Patterson, 36; 94 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Bogdan G. Pustovit, 34; 60 days in jail, protection order violation.

Sean I. Swanson, 33; 45 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Junior O. Redondo Bueso, 25; 260 days in jail with credit given for 260 days served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Courtney L. Smith, 28; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree theft.

Jacob S. Remington, 31; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree theft.

Brocksten J. Williams, 33; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, possession of a controlled substance.