Amplifying diversity: Spectrum Singers focuses on social justice through choir music

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

In this series, we celebrate special interest groups. Whether you get together to play tennis, board games, take long walks, eat lunch, create art, connect with your neighbors or gather with friends, nothing is too small to celebrate. Please share your story with us by emailing Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

Choir practices aren’t unusual at Gonzaga University Music Hall, but on Tuesday evenings, a unique choral group gathers to rehearse.

The melodies echoing through the building are performed by the Spectrum Singers, a social justice choir founded in 2018 by Bobbi Kizer.

Their mission is to empower and unite the community, amplify diverse voices, and serve as a catalyst for positive social change through the power of song. The inclusive choir, open to all ages and voices, provides a safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

Kizer has since moved to Seattle, but Spectrum Singers continues to thrive with Logan Shevalier as artistic director.

“We do two concerts a year, one in the fall and one in the spring,” Shevalier said. “Spectrum really tries to build community around the music that they do.”

No musical training is required to join.

“Just sing along with the people around you, and you’ll be fine,” he said.

Currently, they’re rehearsing for their May 23 performance “Good Trouble: Songs of Protest.”

“We try to respond to the moment, to really see what’s going on in the world and how the choir can respond and help,” he said. “I choose music that has the right message, is vocally accessible, and is musically edifying.”

Songs will include “We Shall Not Be Moved,” “A Change is Gonna Come,” and “We Shall Overcome.”

Shevalier said a historic anti-apartheid song from South Africa and an anti-fascist song from Italy will also be featured.

“We’re exploring what can be learned from movements that came before us.”

Maura Kegley has been Spectrum’s accompanist since the start.

She’s been playing for choirs since she was in the fourth grade.

“I met Bobbi at the Unitarian Church, and by September we had a choir,” she said. “It was like the planets aligned for us. It was absolute magic. I almost pinch myself at the opportunity to be part of this.”

She welcomed Shevalier’s arrival in 2023.

“I love Logan,” said Kegley. “He brings a sense of humor to the group and gives them community and confidence.”

Watching the choir evolve brings her joy.

“Coming together and having fun is the most important part, but he does trick us into learning stuff,” she said. “He says we don’t have to be perfect – just better than the last rehearsal.”

Part of that education includes learning songs in other languages and increasing music literacy.

That’s where Dan Nguyen steps in.

Nguyen, a music teacher at Regal Elementary, moved to Spokane less than two years ago.

“I knew no one,” he said. “I was hoping to find a nice, inclusive place, and I found Spectrum online.”

He leads the musicianship corner at the weekly practices.

“I want to make music more accessible for everyone in the choir.”

Rhythm exercises and an introduction to basic music theory bolster the confidence of the singers. But what he truly enjoys is stepping back into the bass section and singing with the group.

“It feels great to be part of a singing community like this,” said Nguyen. “The process is really joyful.”

Betsy Schneider agrees.

She read about the Spectrum Singers in the newspaper and joined seven years ago.

“It’s the most welcoming group you can find,” she said. “You’re never too old– I’m 81. I sing tenor now, and if I live long enough, I’ll be a bass!”

She’s enjoyed watching the choir grow in size and skill over the years.

“It’s always fun,” Schneider said. “In our winter session, we did ‘Passports: Music from Around the World.’ We learned nine or 10 songs in different languages. It was challenging, but we worked hard, and I think we pulled it off.”

The choir’s mission inspires her.

“Amplify diverse voices – those aren’t just words, that’s what we do!”

Sara Duggin also appreciates the group’s mission.

“A social justice choir fills a spiritual need that I have right now with the state of our country and society so divided,” she said.

“The gift of music is transformative. Music enables us to make connections.”

Duggin, 78, has always loved to sing, but she almost lost her joy in it.

“In fourth grade, they decided I had no talent,” she recalled. “Finally, at 26, I took a voice class. I started late.”

But not too late. She went on to earn a degree in vocal performance.

“I just loved it so much!”

Indeed. In addition to Spectrum Singers, Duggin performs with Le Donne and the Symphony Chorale.

She’s excited about Spectrum’s upcoming “Big Trouble” concert.

“Music is my voice. It’s breath. It’s spirit,” Duggin said. “Music connects in ways that transcend our disparities. I’m grateful for every note, every choir.”

For more information and upcoming concert details visit spokanespectrumsingers.com/

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Bobbi Kizer’s name and the song title “A Change is Gonna Come.”