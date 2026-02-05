The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Davidson CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Dayton at VCU ESPN2

5 p.m.: UConn at St. John’s Fox 28

5 p.m.: Bradley at Northern Iowa CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Belmont at Illinois-Chicago ESPNU

Basketball, high school

5:30 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Mead girls SWX

7 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Mead boys SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: New York at Detroit Prime Video

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Sacramento Prime Video

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Hive at Breeze TNT / truTV

5:45 p.m.: Lunar Owls at Laces TNT / truTV

Golf

7 a.m.: LIV Riyadh FS1

12:30 p.m.: PGA: Phoenix Open Golf

Gymnastics, college

6 p.m.: Florida at Missouri ESPN2

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver Victory+

Soccer, EPL

Noon: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United USA

Volleyball, professional women

7 p.m.: Major League Volleyball: Columbus at San Diego CBS Sports

Winter sports, Olympics

4:35 a.m.: Figure skating, women’s short USA

5:35 a.m.: Curling, mixed doubles: United States vs. Czechia USA

11 a.m.: Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony NBC

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Virginia ESPN

9 a.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi State ESPN2

9 a.m.: Temple at East Carolina ESPNU

9 a.m.: Wisconsin at Indiana Fox 28

9 a.m.: Villanova at Georgetown TNT / truTV

9 a.m.: Virginia Tech at NC State KSKN

9 a.m.: Drexel at Elon CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Oregon at Purdue CBS

11 a.m.: Baylor at Iowa State ESPN

11 a.m.: Kansas State at TCU TNT

11 a.m.: Butler at Marquette FS1

11 a.m.: SMU at Pittsburgh KSKN

11 a.m.: Princeton at Penn ESPNU

11 a.m.: Ole Miss at Texas ESPN2

11 a.m.: Missouri State at Liberty CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Utah at Kansas Fox 28

1 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Arizona ESPN

1 p.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1

1 p.m.: Florida State at Notre Dame KSKN

1 p.m.: Towson at Hofstra CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPN2

1 p.m.: Morehead State at UT Martin ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Grand Canyon at UNLV Fox 28

3 p.m.: Gonzaga at Oregon State KHQ/SWX

3 p.m.: Santa Clara at Washington State ESPN+

3 p.m.: Idaho at Montana ESPN+

3 p.m.: Akron at Troy ESPN2

3 p.m.: South Dakota at South Dakota State CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN

5 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State ESPN+

5 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan State Fox 28

5 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Stanford ESPNU

5 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force FS1

5:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN

6 p.m.: UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Colorado ESPN2

7 p.m.: Washington at UCLA FS1

7 p.m.: Boise State at New Mexico CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Houston at BYU ESPN

8:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Saint Mary’s ESPN2

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Butler at UConn FS1

1 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine ESPN+

2 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga ESPN+

2 p.m.: Montana at Idaho ESPN+

2 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington ESPN+

3 p.m.: Arizona State at Baylor FS1

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma City ABC

3 p.m.: Dallas at San Antonio Prime Video

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Rose at Vinyl truTV

5:45 p.m.: Phantom at Mist truTV

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: Phoenix Open Golf

Noon: Phoenix Open continued CBS

Hockey, Olympic women

7:40 a.m.: United States vs. Finland USA

12:10 p.m.: Canada vs. Switzerland USA

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Wenatchee Victory+

Soccer, EPL

4:30 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United USA

Winter sports, Olympics

4 a.m.: Cross country, women: Skiathlon, 20 km NBC

5 a.m.: Skiing, men: Freeski slopestyle NBC

7 a.m.: Speed skating, women: 3,000 meter NBC

9:30 a.m.: Luge: Men’s singles NBC

10:30 a.m.: Snowboarding, men: Big air USA

10:45 a.m.: Figure skating, men’s short NBC

1:05 p.m.: Figure skating, free dance NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Gonzaga at Oregon State 590-AM / 96.1-FM

3 p.m.: Santa Clara at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 101.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Tulsa at USF ESPNU

10 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State CBS

10 a.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia Fox 28

10 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Furman ESPN2

11 a.m.: UCF at Cincinnati CBS Sports

Noon: Northwestern at Iowa FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Louisville at Syracuse KSKN

9 a.m.: James Madison at UMass CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Marquette at Creighton FS1

11 a.m.: SMU at Duke KSKN

Noon: UCLA at Michigan Fox 28

Noon: Tennessee at South Carolina ABC

Basketball, NBA

9:30 a.m.: New York at Boston ABC

Noon: L.A. Clippers at Minnesota ESPN

Football, NFL

3:30 p.m.: Super Bowl 60: Seattle vs. New England NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: Phoenix Open Golf

Noon: Phoenix Open continued CBS

Winter sports, Olympics

4 a.m.: Snowboarding, giant slalom NBC

5:35 a.m.: Curling, mixed doubles: United States vs. Estonia USA

8 a.m.: Luge, men singles USA

10:30 a.m.: Figure skating, pairs short USA

11:45 a.m.: Figure skating, women short USA

12:55 p.m.: Figure skating, men short USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL, Super Bowl 60

9 a.m.: Super Bowl preview 700-AM/105.3-FM

3:30 p.m.: Seattle vs. New England 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 94.5-FM

All events subject to change