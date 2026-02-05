On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Davidson CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Dayton at VCU ESPN2
5 p.m.: UConn at St. John’s Fox 28
5 p.m.: Bradley at Northern Iowa CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Belmont at Illinois-Chicago ESPNU
Basketball, high school
5:30 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Mead girls SWX
7 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Mead boys SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New York at Detroit Prime Video
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Sacramento Prime Video
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Hive at Breeze TNT / truTV
5:45 p.m.: Lunar Owls at Laces TNT / truTV
Golf
7 a.m.: LIV Riyadh FS1
12:30 p.m.: PGA: Phoenix Open Golf
Gymnastics, college
6 p.m.: Florida at Missouri ESPN2
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver Victory+
Soccer, EPL
Noon: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United USA
Volleyball, professional women
7 p.m.: Major League Volleyball: Columbus at San Diego CBS Sports
Winter sports, Olympics
4:35 a.m.: Figure skating, women’s short USA
5:35 a.m.: Curling, mixed doubles: United States vs. Czechia USA
11 a.m.: Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony NBC
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Syracuse at Virginia ESPN
9 a.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi State ESPN2
9 a.m.: Temple at East Carolina ESPNU
9 a.m.: Wisconsin at Indiana Fox 28
9 a.m.: Villanova at Georgetown TNT / truTV
9 a.m.: Virginia Tech at NC State KSKN
9 a.m.: Drexel at Elon CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Oregon at Purdue CBS
11 a.m.: Baylor at Iowa State ESPN
11 a.m.: Kansas State at TCU TNT
11 a.m.: Butler at Marquette FS1
11 a.m.: SMU at Pittsburgh KSKN
11 a.m.: Princeton at Penn ESPNU
11 a.m.: Ole Miss at Texas ESPN2
11 a.m.: Missouri State at Liberty CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Utah at Kansas Fox 28
1 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Arizona ESPN
1 p.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1
1 p.m.: Florida State at Notre Dame KSKN
1 p.m.: Towson at Hofstra CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPN2
1 p.m.: Morehead State at UT Martin ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Grand Canyon at UNLV Fox 28
3 p.m.: Gonzaga at Oregon State KHQ/SWX
3 p.m.: Santa Clara at Washington State ESPN+
3 p.m.: Idaho at Montana ESPN+
3 p.m.: Akron at Troy ESPN2
3 p.m.: South Dakota at South Dakota State CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN
5 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State ESPN+
5 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan State Fox 28
5 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Stanford ESPNU
5 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force FS1
5:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN
6 p.m.: UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Colorado ESPN2
7 p.m.: Washington at UCLA FS1
7 p.m.: Boise State at New Mexico CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Houston at BYU ESPN
8:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Saint Mary’s ESPN2
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Butler at UConn FS1
1 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine ESPN+
2 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga ESPN+
2 p.m.: Montana at Idaho ESPN+
2 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
3 p.m.: Arizona State at Baylor FS1
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma City ABC
3 p.m.: Dallas at San Antonio Prime Video
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Rose at Vinyl truTV
5:45 p.m.: Phantom at Mist truTV
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: Phoenix Open Golf
Noon: Phoenix Open continued CBS
Hockey, Olympic women
7:40 a.m.: United States vs. Finland USA
12:10 p.m.: Canada vs. Switzerland USA
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Wenatchee Victory+
Soccer, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United USA
Winter sports, Olympics
4 a.m.: Cross country, women: Skiathlon, 20 km NBC
5 a.m.: Skiing, men: Freeski slopestyle NBC
7 a.m.: Speed skating, women: 3,000 meter NBC
9:30 a.m.: Luge: Men’s singles NBC
10:30 a.m.: Snowboarding, men: Big air USA
10:45 a.m.: Figure skating, men’s short NBC
1:05 p.m.: Figure skating, free dance NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Gonzaga at Oregon State 590-AM / 96.1-FM
3 p.m.: Santa Clara at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 101.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Tulsa at USF ESPNU
10 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State CBS
10 a.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia Fox 28
10 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Furman ESPN2
11 a.m.: UCF at Cincinnati CBS Sports
Noon: Northwestern at Iowa FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Louisville at Syracuse KSKN
9 a.m.: James Madison at UMass CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Marquette at Creighton FS1
11 a.m.: SMU at Duke KSKN
Noon: UCLA at Michigan Fox 28
Noon: Tennessee at South Carolina ABC
Basketball, NBA
9:30 a.m.: New York at Boston ABC
Noon: L.A. Clippers at Minnesota ESPN
Football, NFL
3:30 p.m.: Super Bowl 60: Seattle vs. New England NBC
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: Phoenix Open Golf
Noon: Phoenix Open continued CBS
Winter sports, Olympics
4 a.m.: Snowboarding, giant slalom NBC
5:35 a.m.: Curling, mixed doubles: United States vs. Estonia USA
8 a.m.: Luge, men singles USA
10:30 a.m.: Figure skating, pairs short USA
11:45 a.m.: Figure skating, women short USA
12:55 p.m.: Figure skating, men short USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL, Super Bowl 60
9 a.m.: Super Bowl preview 700-AM/105.3-FM
3:30 p.m.: Seattle vs. New England 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 94.5-FM
All events subject to change