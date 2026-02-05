Orlando’s Jalen Suggs, former GU star, records first NBA triple-double

From staff reports

Former Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs, now the fifth-year point guard for the Orlando Magic, recorded the first triple-double of his NBA career on Thursday during a 118-98 win over the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Suggs tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to achieve the rare feat. He shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range, adding four blocks and three steals in what was arguably the best game of his career.

It was only the fifth time Suggs has surpassed 10 assists in a game. He’s done so three times this season and twice as a rookie in 2021-22. His 11 assists matched a career high, and he set a new career high in rebounds.

Suggs played 29 minutes in his seventh game back after missing eight games due to a right knee injury. The 6-foot-5 guard entered the day averaging 14.3 points, five assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.4% from the field in 29 games this season for the Magic (26-24).

The Minnesota native, the highest-rated recruit in Gonzaga history, was a one-and-done sensation for the Zags in 2020-21, earning consensus second-team All-America honors after helping GU to a national runner-up finish. He was selected by Orlando with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.