This day in history: After nearly 70 years, National Guard considered moving from Spokane Armory. Deputy auditor accused of steading license fees

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The Washington Army National Guard was considering moving to Geiger Field from its longtime headquarters at the Spokane Armory, 202 W. Second Ave.

The local Guard had been at the Armory since the building was erected in 1908. However, the Guard had been studying a move for more than a year, since the building was no longer suited to its needs.

A Guard spokesman said that no final decisions had been made.

The Guard would leave for Geiger Field in 1978. The city bought the Armory, leased it to civic groups for a few years, and eventually sold it.

It now houses a climbing gym, a laser tag venue and a SNAP location.

From 1926: A major break was expected in the mystery surrounding the missing $2,000 from the Spokane County Auditor’s Office.

“Someone is to be taken into custody within a limited time,” said the Spokane Chronicle in the second edition of the day, citing “unusual activities on the part of sheriffs and private detectives at the courthouse.”

One unidentified deputy auditor had already been escorted from the building.

The Fireside edition of the Chronicle had a big update. Deputy Auditor Ralph Burnett was arrested and was expected to face a charge of grand larceny. He was maintaining his innocence along with a Montana woman who was accused of being an accomplice.

Investigators had been combing through the office’s records for weeks, looking for clues about how $2,000 in auto license fees had disappeared.