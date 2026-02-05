US and Russia agree to restart military-to-military talks

By Magan Crane Bloomberg

The United States and Russia have agreed to restart high-level military contacts that had been suspended shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. announced.

The agreement came during negotiations in Abu Dhabi aimed at seeking an end to Russia’s war, facilitated by President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“Maintaining dialogue between militaries is an important factor in global stability and peace, which can only be achieved through strength, and provides a means for increased transparency and de-escalation,” the U.S. European Command said in a statement.

General Alexus Grynkewich, the commander of the U.S. European Command, took part in the discussions with senior Russian and Ukrainian military officials. He has existing authority in his role as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe to maintain military-to-military dialogue with General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian General Staff, “to avoid miscalculation and to provide a means for avoiding unintended escalation by either side,” the statement said.

For its part, Russia is prepared to engage in dialogue with the U.S. on the New START Treaty on strategic nuclear forces if Washington provides constructive responses to Moscow’s proposal to extend the restrictions, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Enhanced military-to-military communications are significant given the expiration, also on Thursday, of New START – the last major arms-control agreement between the U.S. and Russia. That pact limited the size of the Russian and U.S. nuclear arsenals and allowed for inspections and exchanges of information.

Its demise leaves Moscow and Washington without a framework to regulate their strategic stockpiles for the first time since the depths of the Cold War.

Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. have been in talks on a 20-point plan and security guarantees for Kyiv, aimed at bringing an end to the gravest European conflict since World War II.